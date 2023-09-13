Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Shakira's 1st MTV VMAs performance in 14 years

Colombian singer Shakira accepts the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Taylor Swift was seen "fangirling" over Shakira while the Columbian singer performed a 10-minute medley of her greatest hits at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier today.

In a video uploaded to X, Taylor was seen dancing and screaming her lungs out while Shakira performs.

After her performance, Shakira took home the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

According to MTV, the award is presented "in recognition of an artist's overall achievements in music and film but is sometimes handed out as a lifetime achievement award."

"Thank you, MTV, for being part of my career since I was 18 years old," Shakira said in her acceptance speech.

Shakira performed at the awarding ceremony for the first time in 14 years.

