^

Music

Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Shakira's 1st MTV VMAs performance in 14 years

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 11:56am
Taylor Swift 'fangirls' over Shakira's 1st MTV VMAs performance in 14 years
Colombian singer Shakira accepts the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023.
AFP/Timothy A. Clary

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Taylor Swift was seen "fangirling" over Shakira while the Columbian singer performed a 10-minute medley of her greatest hits at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier today.

In a video uploaded to X, Taylor was seen dancing and screaming her lungs out while Shakira performs. 

After her performance, Shakira took home the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. 

According to MTV, the award is presented "in recognition of an artist's overall achievements in music and film but is sometimes handed out as a lifetime achievement award."

"Thank you, MTV, for being part of my career since I was 18 years old," Shakira said in her acceptance speech.

Shakira performed at the awarding ceremony for the first time in 14 years. 

RELATED'I had your dolls': Taylor Swift thrilled over NSYNC reunion at MTV VMAs 2023

vuukle comment

SHAKIRA

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Call for auditions for Parokya ni Edgar musical 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'
1 day ago

Call for auditions for Parokya ni Edgar musical 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The upcoming theater musical of Parokya ni Edgar in 2024 will be titled “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy.”
Music
fbtw
Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee
2 days ago

Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singaporean artist Zhang YiFei thanked Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Enchong Dee for being part of Academy of Rock....
Music
fbtw
Iconic Freddie Mercury memorabilia sells for over &pound;3M
5 days ago

Iconic Freddie Mercury memorabilia sells for over £3M

By Agence France-Presse, Sylvain Peuchmaurd, Helen Rowe | 5 days ago
The piano Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose almost all of his greatest songs and the original...
Music
fbtw
Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel
6 days ago

Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel

By Gracie Go | 6 days ago
Maria Victoria Rufino’s 19th solo exhibit, “Scintilla-Dreamscapes,” sends warm, meditative energy out into...
Music
fbtw
'My Filipino lambs': Mariah Carey shouts out Pinoy fans as Christmas season starts
8 days ago

'My Filipino lambs': Mariah Carey shouts out Pinoy fans as Christmas season starts

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Filipinos are always so eager to celebrate the Christmas season as soon as September rolls in, even the queen of Christmas...
Music
fbtw
Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard in New York
10 days ago

Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard in New York

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Maymay Entrata surprised her fans after announcing that she has been featured on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with