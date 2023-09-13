'I had your dolls': Taylor Swift thrilled over NSYNC reunion at MTV VMAs 2023

aylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" from Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Taylor Swift was delighted for the NSYNC reunion at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held earlier today.

NSYNC, with its complete members including Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick, presented the Best Pop Award to Taylor for her song "Anti-Hero."

In her acceptance speech, Taylor said she's overwhelmed that the '90s pop group was the one that handed her trophy.

"I had your dolls. I'm like, are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I want to know what it is!" Taylor said.

“I had your dolls! Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?” Taylor Swift was overjoyed by the #NSYNC reunion at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/9Hkf2m5Vgl — TVLine.com (@TVLine) September 13, 2023

"You're pop personafied! So to receive this from your golden pop hands is too much," she added.

NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone were reunited on stage after 10 years.

The group was behind the hit songs “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “Girlfriend” and "This I Promise You."

