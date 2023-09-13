'I wanna go back FOREVER': US singer Lauv raves over Jollibee; sings heart out in store, Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines — American singer and songwriter Lauv made a surprise appearance in a Jollibee store, singing behind the counter.

In his TikTok account, Lauv shared a video of himself visiting a Jollibee branch in the country.

Lauv said he only planned to take a photo with the mascot outside but got hungry so he decided to dine.

"So then we asked if I could sing them a lil song backstage hehe," he said.

"I cant believe they let me do this. Ngl I was kinda nervous," he added.

Lauv got Chickenjoy after singing and taking photos with the staff.

"I wanna go back FOREVER," he said.

Meanwhile, Lauv performed in his "The Between Albums Tour" last Monday in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Lauv opened the concert with "Love U Like That" followed by "Paranoid" and "Paris in the Rain."

Lauv said that he's glad to back in the country.

"Let me just say hi, I'm Lauv. How are you feeling tonight Manila? I feel so so so good to be back, last time I'm here was 2019," he said.

"Thank you for having me back. Thank you so much! I just wanna say thank you. I really appreciate you guys being here. Thank you, thank you thank you! We're gonna have amazing night together," he added.

Other songs he performed in the concert include "I Like Me Better," Never Not," I'm So Tired," "Mean It" and "Steal The Show," to name a few.

American singer Alexander 23 opened Lauv's concert as front act. — Video by Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

