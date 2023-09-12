^

Music

OPM band Criminal Cinema's 'Apple' gives Eve a modern dark twist

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 12, 2023 | 9:17am
OPM band Criminal Cinema's 'Apple' gives Eve a modern dark twist
Directed by Rolling Gum chief executive officer Gayle Oblea, "Apple" is starring adult content creator Emma Rouge.
Screengrab from Rolling Gum YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Criminal Cinema launched their debut single "Apple," where the music video shows Eve in a modern dark twist.

Launched in Balcony Music House recently, Criminal Cinema is composed of members Kelvin, Clark, Anthony, and Sam. They performed a live performance of “Apple.”

Directed by Rolling Gum chief executive officer Gayle Oblea, "Apple" is starring adult content creator Emma Rouge. 

During the interview, Oblea also gave a glimpse of what people can expect from Bobapalooza 2023 as international acts will be performing in the show. She said that Bobapalooza 2022 was the only sold-out music festival this year, according to SM Tickets. 

“We want to make sure that people that go to our events have a new experience and not just for the band that they’ll see. We will also have traditional artists that will be performing live arts in front of the crowds. We have also invited international bands to join this year’s Bobapalooza,” she said. 

The two-day music and arts festival will be held in Filinvest Events Grounds in Alabang on February 24 to 25, 2024. 

“Most festivals are focused on one particular type of art and normally, this is just replicated by others. So we keep seeing the same things over and over again. We wanted to give a different flair, a different flavor. It’s hard to differentiate yourself but because the people of Rolling Gum come from different artistic backgrounds, we can leverage each other’s expertise,” Oblea said.

RELATEDBobapalooza Music Festival extends Visayas, Mindanao auditions for Bobabrawl

vuukle comment

OPM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Rama Hari&rsquo; is the Philippines&rsquo; &lsquo;Les Miserables,&rsquo; &lsquo;Phantom of the Opera&rsquo; &mdash; Arman Ferrer
21 hours ago

‘Rama Hari’ is the Philippines’ ‘Les Miserables,’ ‘Phantom of the Opera’ — Arman Ferrer

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
Arman Ferrer, who veteran actor Audie Gemora considers as the best male singer in the Philippines today, believes that “Rama,...
Music
fbtw
Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee
1 day ago

Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singaporean artist Zhang YiFei thanked Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Enchong Dee for being part of Academy of Rock....
Music
fbtw
Fashion &lsquo;bookazine&rsquo; with Belle Mariano on cover up for signing at Manila International Book Fair 2023
Exclusive
4 days ago

Fashion ‘bookazine’ with Belle Mariano on cover up for signing at Manila International Book Fair 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style,” the fashion “bookazine” (magazine book)...
Music
fbtw
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets next season with new conductor
4 days ago

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets next season with new conductor

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra gears up for its 39th season under the leadership of a new music director and principal...
Music
fbtw
Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel
5 days ago

Marivic Rufino's 19th solos exhibit at Conrad Hotel

By Gracie Go | 5 days ago
Maria Victoria Rufino’s 19th solo exhibit, “Scintilla-Dreamscapes,” sends warm, meditative energy out into...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with