OPM band Criminal Cinema's 'Apple' gives Eve a modern dark twist

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Criminal Cinema launched their debut single "Apple," where the music video shows Eve in a modern dark twist.

Launched in Balcony Music House recently, Criminal Cinema is composed of members Kelvin, Clark, Anthony, and Sam. They performed a live performance of “Apple.”

Directed by Rolling Gum chief executive officer Gayle Oblea, "Apple" is starring adult content creator Emma Rouge.

During the interview, Oblea also gave a glimpse of what people can expect from Bobapalooza 2023 as international acts will be performing in the show. She said that Bobapalooza 2022 was the only sold-out music festival this year, according to SM Tickets.

“We want to make sure that people that go to our events have a new experience and not just for the band that they’ll see. We will also have traditional artists that will be performing live arts in front of the crowds. We have also invited international bands to join this year’s Bobapalooza,” she said.

The two-day music and arts festival will be held in Filinvest Events Grounds in Alabang on February 24 to 25, 2024.

“Most festivals are focused on one particular type of art and normally, this is just replicated by others. So we keep seeing the same things over and over again. We wanted to give a different flair, a different flavor. It’s hard to differentiate yourself but because the people of Rolling Gum come from different artistic backgrounds, we can leverage each other’s expertise,” Oblea said.

