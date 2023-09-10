^

Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 12:52pm
Actor Enchong Dee
Enchong Dee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singaporean artist Zhang YiFei thanked Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Enchong Dee for being part of the Academy of Rock. 

In a recent virtual media conference, Zhang said that the company is blessed to have both actors as investors. 

“I'm so blessed with having them onboard with me. Despite their busy schedule, they still joined us for any activities we had. Apart from there, they also give us a lot of advice on how to improve our marketing and some of the opportunities that we can work together,” Zhang said.  

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Enchong and Joshua. Thank you so much for being a part of us,” she added. 

Enchong revealed in 2021 that he would be opening a "school of rock" in the country. 

“I always equate education to empowerment. Kapag may kaalaman ang isang mamayan mas malayo ang naabot na mga pangarap,” he said in his Instagram account.

“It’s been a dream to open up my own school, and so I’m proud to announce that my partners and I are opening Academy of Rock Philippines, a totally different team from the former,” he added.  

Meanwhile, Zhang launched her new seven-song instrumental EP titled “Me & Me.”

One of the songs in the EP was featured in a scene in "The Broken Marriage Vow," ABS-CBN’s local remake of the hit TV series "Doctor Foster."

“I feel so honored. Just now, I really wanted to cry. I am very new to composition and for my song to be able to be used in a popular drama series like this is really shocking for me. I really want to thank ABS-CBN for this opportunity. That really motivates me to write more,” Zhang said in the press conference. 

