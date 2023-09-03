^

Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard in New York

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 3, 2023 | 9:53am
Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard in New York
Maymay Entrata
Maymay Entrata via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata surprised her fans after announcing that she has been featured on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Time Square.

On her Instagram account, Maymay posted a photo of the billboard. 

"All Glory to God! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta mula sa MAYloves ko sa journey ko dito sa musika," Maymay wrote. 

"Di ko akalaing magkaka billboard ako sa NYC. Thank you @spotify @spotifyph @spotifyasia @starpopph for making this possible po," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)

Maymay was part of the “Equal” campaign, which highlights women musicians from around the world.

She released her new song "Tsada Mahigugma" last month. 

RELATED:  Sarah Geronimo featured in New York Times Square billboard

MAYMAY ENTRATA

TIMES SQUARE
