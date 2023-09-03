Maymay Entrata featured on Times Square billboard in New York

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata surprised her fans after announcing that she has been featured on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Time Square.

On her Instagram account, Maymay posted a photo of the billboard.

"All Glory to God! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta mula sa MAYloves ko sa journey ko dito sa musika," Maymay wrote.

"Di ko akalaing magkaka billboard ako sa NYC. Thank you @spotify @spotifyph @spotifyasia @starpopph for making this possible po," she added.

Maymay was part of the “Equal” campaign, which highlights women musicians from around the world.

She released her new song "Tsada Mahigugma" last month.

