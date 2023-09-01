Ariana Grande follows Demi Lovato in leaving Scooter Braun's agency — reports

MANILA, Philippines — Ariana Grande has become the latest artist to cut ties with manager Scooter Braun and his management company, Hybe, days after fellow singer Demi Lovato.

Sources told entertainment outlets including TMZ, Variety and Us Weekly that Ariana was indeed leaving Scooter, despite the latter's earlier claims that one of his biggest clients was staying.

"Scooter's team is spinning the story. Ariana is leaving both Scooter and Hybe. There is absolutely no truth to her staying," the statement read.

Variety's source added that Ariana is still friendly with Scooter after being his client for a decade but has "outgrown him" and is looking forward to heading in another direction.

"Yes, there are negotiations [with Scooter] happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new," the Variety source ended, referring to reports that Scooter was re-negotiating contracts with his remaining artists.

Ariana no longer follows Scooter on her social media account, leaving people to wonder if the split did not go well.

A different source told Variety that Ariana was building a new team where the personnel are paid a healthy annual salary rather than by commission, a model applied by several major artists like Taylor Swift.

Demi announced her departure during the last days of August. Prior to the two, the biggest name to cut ties with Scooter was actor-singer Idina Menzel.

With Ariana gone, that means Scooter's biggest client — at least for now — is Justin Bieber.

Interestingly, both Ariana and Justin have not released any albums in over two years but are busy with other projects.

Ariana is working on the "Wicked" films after doing six albums in seven years, while Justin prematurely ended his "Justice" world tour due to health reasons.

