Regine Velasquez announces major concert in November

MANILA, Philippines — "Asia's Songbird" Regine Velasquez will be back onstage for a major concert this November.

To be held in Mall of Asia Arena, "Regine Rocks" will be on November 23.

Regine said in her Instagram account that tickets to her concert will be available on September 16 via SM Tickets.

Last July, Regine led a benefit concert for artists as part of the anniversary celebration of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Titled "Open Doors," the concert also featured National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine Madrigal Singers, Alice Reyes Dance Company, Markki Stroem, Poppert Bernadas, Menchu Lauchengco Yulo, and soprano Lara Maigue.

"We believe that the opportunity to perform on a stage such as ours will not only boost creativity but also broaden artistic dreams and ambitions. It all begins when someone opens the door," said Christopher Mohnani, director of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

