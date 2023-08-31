^

Taylor Swift is first female artist with 100 million monthly Spotify listeners

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 2:02pm
Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree Taylor Swift performs during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Getty Images via AFP / Terry Wyatt

MANILA, Philippines — This is Taylor Swift's era and we're all just living in it.

The American singer-songwriter has broken a new Spotify record by becoming the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the audio streaming platform.

Spotify announced Swift's latest achievement on social media, calling it "Queen behavior" from the three-time Grammy Album of the Year winner.

The number one spot held by Canadian rapper The Weeknd is not so far behind, with 110 million monthly Spotify listeners after reaching the mark Swift held last February.

Trailing Swift are Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny with 80 million monthly Spotify listeners, and her friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran with 77 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Swift's new achievement was prompted by the release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" last month, and with "1989 (Taylor's Version)" arriving in October exactly nine years after the original came out, it is not unlikely the singer will set yet another record.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" also made Swift the first female artist and third person ever to have four albums in the Top 10 Billboard Albums chart at the same time; the other albums are her new releases, "Midnights," "Lover" and "folklore."

She currently has six in the Top 20 of the same chart, 10 in the Top 200, and just extended her record streak of 78 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard’s Artist 100.

The singer has begun the international leg of her "Eras Tour," celebrating her past work, performing in Mexico after wrapping up sold-out United States dates since March.

While in Mexico City, Swift seemingly threw some shade at controversial rapper Kanye West who famously interrupted her during an acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

"It's the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name," Swift said with a smile as her fans cheered. "It's really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know."

