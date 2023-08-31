'Walang hidwaan': Yeng Constantino confirms owning her whole music catalog

Yeng Constantino is grateful for her 17 years in the music industry. The message that she would like to tell her younger self is ‘just relax.’

MANILA, Philippines — In a move almost similar to fellow singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Yeng Constantino has confirmed she completely owns all her songs following her departure from Star Music earlier this year.

Yeng departed Star Music after 17 years and signed with Republic Records Philippines, under which she released her latest extended play "Reimagined" containing five re-recordings of past songs.

In an interview with several members of the media as reported by entertainment outlet Push, Yeng expressed her gratitude to Star Music and the acquisition of her music catalog would be beneficial for her future.

"Hindi naman tayo bumabata so parang as I'm getting older — I think I've been like this simula pa naman nung umpisa — I always think about the future," Yeng said. "Itong trabaho namin it's not forever and what do I have to do in the present para masecure ko ang akin retirement pag tanda."

Officially acquiring her songs is one of the many steps to securing her future, and Yeng considers her songs a source of investment.

With her music catalog under her name, Yeng is considering re-releasing some past songs, possibly with new lyrics, "The good thing about owning my songs na ngayon, pwede kong i-rewrite yung lyrics kasi syempre nago-grow din ako bilang songwriter. May mga songs dun na natatawa ako. I think I’m evolving as a songwriter as well."

Yeng confirmed her 100% ownership of her past songs on the August 29 episode of "It's Showtime," and again reiterated kind words for her former label.

"Walang hidwaan, gusto ko magpasalamat sa Star Music dahil 17 years nilang inalagaan mga kanta ko and now umuwi na sa'kin," Yeng said as one of her songs "Chinito" played.

One of the noontime variety show's hosts Vice Ganda even jokingly wondered out loud when would he completely own the song "Boom Panes," also hilariously mentioning "Gwiyomi" and "Gangnam Style."

Yeng rose to fame as the first-ever winner of the competition show "Pinoy Dream Academy," and churned out hits like "Hawal Kamay," "Salamat," "Jeepney Love Story," and "Ikaw." — Video from ABS-CBN News' YouTube channel

