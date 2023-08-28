National Heroes' Day: OPM icons Ebe Dancel, Gloc-9, Noel Cabangon collaborate for 'Sa Duyan ng Bayan'

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9 collaborate for "Sa Duyan ng Bayan" under Jesuit Music Ministry.

The song, which is composed by music educator and singer Krina Cayabyab, with rap lyrics written by Gloc-9 — is Jesuit Communications' (JesCom) contribution to the country’s celebration of National Heroes’ Day.

The four-minute track combines folk-rock, alternative rock and hip-hop genres. Blending the diverse musical styles was a welcome challenge for Krina.

“Each of their work on ‘Sa Duyan ng Bayan’ is so inspiring,” she said of the singers. “I enjoyed very much their voices and their musicality flowing into the song."

The Filipino lyrics carry the chant “Sindihan,” which means “to ignite” in English.

“The song is a reminder to always keep the fire of being a Filipino alive. It calls for purposeful nation building, love for country and love for God. On a personal note, ‘sindihan’ is also in reference to Jesus Christ’s words in Luke 12:49 when He said, ‘I have come to bring fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled.’ Like Jesus, the real heroes dare to ‘set the world ablaze’ with their convictions, even if making a stand would mean causing division or disruption,” said JesCom Executive Director Rev. Fr. Emmanuel “Nono” Alfonso, SJ.

Fr. Nono thanked the singers and the song’s creators for the time and talent they shared.

“We at JesCom consider the collaboration of Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9 as a ‘casting coup.’ The singers’ distinct voices, Krina Cayabyab’s catchy melody and beautiful lyrics, and Paulo Zarate’s empowering musical arrangement have produced an anthem that we hope fires up hope, courage, pride and faith to every Filipino heart that beats,” he said.

“Ultimately, the song’s aim is to challenge the Filipino listener to be a guiding light for the nation that they cradle,” Krina added.

