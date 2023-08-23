^

Music

Bobapalooza Music Festival extends Visayas, Mindanao auditions for Bobabrawl

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 1:58pm
Bobapalooza Music Festival extends Visayas, Mindanao auditions for Bobabrawl
Parokya ni Edga at Bobapalooza Music Festival
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Bobapalooza Music Festival announced that they are extending the deadline of entries in Visayas and Mindanao Bobabrawl until August 26. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Rolling Gum chief executive office Gayle Oblea, the media company behind Bobapalooza, said there are still many talented bands in Visayas and Mindanao so they extended the deadline. 

“There’s so much talent that are yet to be discovered in Visayas and Mindanao. We’re doing this to help give exposure to these undiscovered gems. This is our way to emphasize how inclusive we are at Bobapalooza and Rolling Gum,” Gayle said. 

She, however, said that the search for the new band to perform in Bobapalooza Music Festival 2023 from Metro Manila is now closed. 

“So far we have 60 entries in Manila alone, we have yet to screen Visayas and Mindanao. We’re pre-selecting 10 for manila, and we can’t wait to see who’s going to win and perform at Bobapalooza two next year,” she said. 

Gayle also explained why they search for new bands to perform in Bobapalooza Music Festival 2. A band from Manila, Visayas and Mindanao each will be playing alongside with Original Pilipino Music icons next year plus P25,000 cash each. 

“Part of our ethos is inclusivity. As artists ourselves, we know how important and fulfilling it is to express the type of art you’ve created. When we started Bobapalooza last year, we were astonished by the number of talents who wanted to perform on stage,” Gayle said. 

“So, now that we’ve already started planning for Bobapalooza 2, we figured that adding Boba Brawl as an additional platform to make dreams come true will certainly bring more joy to our fans. And likewise, we’re excited to see and discover new acts,” she added. 

The first-ever Bobapalooza Music Festival was held in Circuit Events Makati last February. It was a sold-out open field concert bannered by Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Ebe Dancel, Franco, Urbandub and many more. 

According to Gayle, Bobapalooza 2's production company is now in-house composed of experts in the music industry.

RELATEDParokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, other bands to perform in 'grandest' rock concert

vuukle comment

MUSIC FESTIVAL

OPM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Killers apologize after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia
5 days ago

The Killers apologize after inviting Russian fan on stage in Georgia

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
The Killers apologized after they invited a Russian fan on stage during a concert in the ex-Soviet republic...
Music
fbtw
Pinoy rapper EZ Mil, Eminem collab song debuts at no. 3 in global Billboard
5 days ago

Pinoy rapper EZ Mil, Eminem collab song debuts at no. 3 in global Billboard

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Filipino rap sensation Ez Mil made his Billboard chart debut with "Realest" securing the number 3 spot.
Music
fbtw
'We're all underpaid': Chito Miranda recalls '90s bands' plight, explains why today is OPM's 'Golden Age'
8 days ago

'We're all underpaid': Chito Miranda recalls '90s bands' plight, explains why today is OPM's 'Golden Age'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda believed that the “Golden Age” of Original Pilipino Music is right now...
Music
fbtw
Paramore cancels concerts after Hayley Williams contracts lung infection
9 days ago

Paramore cancels concerts after Hayley Williams contracts lung infection

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Rock band Paramore canceled the remaining shows of their "This Is Why" tour in North America after lead singer Hayley Williams...
Music
fbtw
Nas, Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg helm marathon birthday party for hip-hop
10 days ago

Nas, Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg helm marathon birthday party for hip-hop

By Agence France-Presse, Maggy Donaldson | 10 days ago
Thousands of people partied deep into the night Friday as part of an all-star Bronx bash celebrating 50 years of hip-hop,...
Music
fbtw
Rise High launches new single 'Tinig ng Pag-Ibig'
10 days ago

Rise High launches new single 'Tinig ng Pag-Ibig'

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Promising Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Rise High recently launched its latest single “Tinig ng Pag-Ibig.&rdq...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with