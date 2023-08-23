Bobapalooza Music Festival extends Visayas, Mindanao auditions for Bobabrawl

MANILA, Philippines — Bobapalooza Music Festival announced that they are extending the deadline of entries in Visayas and Mindanao Bobabrawl until August 26.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Rolling Gum chief executive office Gayle Oblea, the media company behind Bobapalooza, said there are still many talented bands in Visayas and Mindanao so they extended the deadline.

“There’s so much talent that are yet to be discovered in Visayas and Mindanao. We’re doing this to help give exposure to these undiscovered gems. This is our way to emphasize how inclusive we are at Bobapalooza and Rolling Gum,” Gayle said.

She, however, said that the search for the new band to perform in Bobapalooza Music Festival 2023 from Metro Manila is now closed.

“So far we have 60 entries in Manila alone, we have yet to screen Visayas and Mindanao. We’re pre-selecting 10 for manila, and we can’t wait to see who’s going to win and perform at Bobapalooza two next year,” she said.

Gayle also explained why they search for new bands to perform in Bobapalooza Music Festival 2. A band from Manila, Visayas and Mindanao each will be playing alongside with Original Pilipino Music icons next year plus P25,000 cash each.

“Part of our ethos is inclusivity. As artists ourselves, we know how important and fulfilling it is to express the type of art you’ve created. When we started Bobapalooza last year, we were astonished by the number of talents who wanted to perform on stage,” Gayle said.

“So, now that we’ve already started planning for Bobapalooza 2, we figured that adding Boba Brawl as an additional platform to make dreams come true will certainly bring more joy to our fans. And likewise, we’re excited to see and discover new acts,” she added.

The first-ever Bobapalooza Music Festival was held in Circuit Events Makati last February. It was a sold-out open field concert bannered by Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Ebe Dancel, Franco, Urbandub and many more.

According to Gayle, Bobapalooza 2's production company is now in-house composed of experts in the music industry.

