Music

Pinoy rapper EZ Mil, Eminem collab song debuts at no. 3 in global Billboard

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 11:04am
Eminem, Dr. Dre and EZ Mil
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rap sensation Ez Mil made his Billboard chart debut with "Realest" securing the number 3 spot. 

Billboard reported that Ez's song with Eminem entered the chart on both the Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts.

The rap song also claimed the 10th spot on all the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart with 4,000 downloads from August 4 to 10. 

The Pinoy rapper also debuted at number 16 in the Emerging Artists list.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ez Mil (@ezekielmiller)

Ez recently signed with international rap icons Eminem and Dr. Dre's record labels Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. 

He is only the second rapper next to 50 Cent signed directly with all three labels. 

In Eminem's Shady Records' Facebook account, the record company posted a photo of Eminem, Dr. Dre and Ez.  

"Still Aftermath! Back at it with Dr. Dre to sign the incredibly talented Ez Mil," the recording studio wrote.

RELATEDControversial Pinoy rapper Ez Mil signs with Eminem, Dr. Dre

