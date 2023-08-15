^

Music

'We're all underpaid': Chito Miranda recalls '90s bands' plight, explains why today is OPM's 'Golden Age'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 9:33am
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda
Chito Miranda via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda believed that the “Golden Age” of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) is right now and not in the 1990s.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Chito compared the OPM scene now and the '90s when they were underpaid. 

“Maraming nagsasabi na Golden Age ng OPM 'yung '90s. Sobrang saya naman kasi talaga nu'n '90s dahil sa Eheads, Rivermaya, PNE, Siakol, Color It Red, Teeth, Wolfgang, Yano, Razorback, Alamid, Youth, Grin Dept, at napakarami pang iba...at kahit saan ka kasi magpunta, maririnig mo 'yung kanta ng mga banda,” he said. 

“Pero nu'ng time na 'yun, we were all underpaid, hati hati kami sa isang hotel room, kadalasan walang decent backstage or dressing room, 'di maganda 'yung soundsytem... at kahit sobrang sikat na ng mga bands, para pa rin kaming mga 2nd class citizens compared sa mga mainstream singers and artistas. Pero we loved it kasi... rakenrol kami eh! And we loved the fact that we were outcasts, kasi it was cool not to be a part of their system. Sobrang saya ng '90s,” he added. 

Chito said that in today’s OPM scene, artists don't need recording companies to produce their song as they are now backed by modern technology. 

“Pero for me, ngayon ang Golden Age ng OPM. Artists and bands now don't need mainstream media and recording companies anymore (not that mainstream media nor having a recording contract is a bad thing), but artists now are no longer dependent on them to make it big,” he said. 

“Pwede na silang mag-sulat lang basta ng kung anong trip nila, without considering kung ‘patok ba sa masa’ or kung ‘radio friendly’ ba 'yung kanta. Pwede sila mag-record at mag-release kung kelan nila gusto. Kaya sobrang solid ng mga artists ngayon eh... kasi naririnig talaga natin 'yung actual artistic intention nila without compromise.

“Kumbaga sa painting, we get to see their most honest artwork... tapos nakakatuwa kasi sobrang patok sa mga Pinoy. Tapos, ang masaya dun, bands and artists now get paid, and are treated, like celebrities. Mula sa mga oldies namin tulad ng PNE and KMKZ, hanggang sa mga younger artists like Ben&Ben, DecAve, Zack Tabudlo, Flow G, SB19, etc... all are now treated how artists should be treated.”

Chito also commended music festivals such as Bobapalooza, Wanderland and others, who are giving OPM a platform to perform in front of thousands. 

“Sobrang ganda na ng mga Music Festivals, with kids actually buying tickets, backed up by major sponsors, sobrang ganda ng mga stage, and world class 'yung soundsytem, naka-business class na palagi... wala kaming ganito nu'ng 90s,” he said. 

“1st hand ko nakita at na-compare yung value na binibigay nila sa bands noon at ngayon...a nd sobrang saya ko na ganito na nila i-treat 'yung mga bands ngayon. Mabuhay ang OPM,” he added. 

