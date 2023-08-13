^

Music

Rise High launches new single 'Tinig ng Pag-Ibig'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 13, 2023 | 12:24pm
OPM band Rise High
Rise High via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Promising Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Rise High recently launched its latest single “Tinig ng Pag-Ibig.”

While some bands are driven in their pursuit of fame and fortune, Rise High aims for a far nobler dream of driving home their message of love, acceptance and transcendence through their original music.

By doing so, it is not surprising how their core truth resonates among their fans and listeners, whose expanding demographic continues to amaze the group.

“It’s all about taking second chances. All of us have our struggles, we always have battles to face, and there are no shortcuts. You just have to face it head on. You just have to be headstrong. And that’s how you rise high!” she said. 

No strangers to the band circuit, Rise High is the brainchild of guitarist, singer and band leader Edil Luyon, who assembled the earlier incarnation of the band around 2016. Its current members are Edil Luyon (vocals, guitar and bandleader), Lura Angeles-Luyon (vocals), Philippe Arriola (bass), Obet Luzon (keyboards), Joseph Rivera (drums) and Dave Erin (guitar).

Two years earlier, the group, then called Ecoustic Soul, honed their music by playing pop covers for events, including weddings, parties and corporate events. Even then, Edil already had a clear vision of the musical avenue he wanted to tread. 

“Even before 2014, I already had this big dream of creating our own music, our own compositional landscape, so to speak, and I knew in my heart what our primary message would inspire and drive us,” Edil said. 

He also credits the band’s current manager for instilling in them the life-changing impact of the mantra “Live your dream,” which the band members have always used as a guidepost in their day-to-day lives and work ethic.

Some of his first compositions include “Iyo,” “I Surrender,” “May Bukas Ang Bukas” and “Dakila,” an ode brimming with spiritual praise and fervor.

When asked about Edil’s compositions and why most of them always seem to revolve around romantic relationships, bassist Philippe teases, “Retired playboy kasi!”

Showbiz gig

Though primarily rooted in the local band scene, perhaps by sheer luck, Edil always manages to have one foot in the showbiz world, having done arranging chores and session work for Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, Christian Bautista, JM de Guzman, Jaya, Nina, Sheree Vidal, Jed Madela, Jayson Sia, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Arnee Hidalgo, Stevie Woods, Aldrin Nolasco, Emanuel Quibilan, and the late Keith Martin.

He has also done film scoring for indie movies, including director Dexter Cayanes’ "Pangaris and Ang Musa" and Vic Acedillo, Jr.’s "Ang Nerseri." Edil also feels strongly about getting the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago’s nod for his out-of-the-box concept for her last political jingle.

With his bubbly personality and infectious charm, it’s not too farfetched if Edil gets more showbiz assignments.

 “It’s not really a top priority for now, but it would be great if some of our original songs get used for a movie or teleserye. Now, THAT would be something!”

With the constantly evolving local music landscape, Edil and his bandmates take great pride in being indie artists, who rely mainly on music-sharing platforms for their promo and marketing.

“For the most part, we’ve been relying on Spotify, but we plan to invade TikTok soon,” Edil shared. 

