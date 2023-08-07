^

Music

Twice 5th World Tour 'Ready to Be' tickets up for grabs via Smart

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 10:21am
Twice 5th World Tour 'Ready to Be' tickets up for grabs via Smart

Smart Prepaid subscribers may secure tickets to the show by availing of Magic Data+ offers at participating Smart Stores.

MANILA, Philippines – Fans have a chance to score tickets to Twice 5th World Tour "Ready to Be" concert at the Philippine Arena on September 30 and October 1 this year.

This after Smart has put up a promo for its subscribers to win tickets to the tour — the latest addition to this year’s stellar line-up for Smart Live, which gives subscribers access to exclusive perks and privileges to live concerts and events.

To secure tickets, subscribers can head these participating Smart Stores: August 18-19 at the Smart Store in Ayala Center Cebu and from August 25-26 at the Smart Store in SM Megamall.

Visit the TWICE booth at these participating Smart Stores and avail of Magic Data+ 649 or Magic Data+ 749 offers. Subscribers must top up Magic Data+ offers at said Smart Stores on the promo day to be considered valid. The required number of top-up varies based on your preferred ticket.  

Next, present the GigaLife App to show proof of account or mobile number ownership, and proof of purchase of the Magic Data+ offers.  

Subscribers may top up Magic Data+ to up to five registered Smart Prepaid numbers per ticket, as long as the required number of Magic Data+ top-up are met. Fans who will top up to more than one number must present proof of purchase on the GigaLife App or e-loading channels such as the subscriber’s number to whom Magic Data+ 649 or 749 was sent, and/or receipt of transaction.  

Subscribers may claim one (1) ticket based on the Magic Data+ offer they availed of at the Smart Store. Ticket redemption is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Second concert in Philippines

Twice’s upcoming concert is their second visit to the Philippines since 2019. 

The Philippine leg is part of the Twice 5th World Tour “Ready to Be” that kicked off in Seoul early this year, which includes shows in Japan, Australia, the US, Singapore, Berlin, Thailand, Paris and London.

The tour is in support of their 2023 EP — “Ready to Be.” 

Twice, the first Korean group to receive the coveted Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards this year, is a nine-member group composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, who made their debut in 2015.

vuukle comment

TWICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Controversial Pinoy rapper Ez Mil signs with Eminem, Dr. Dre
11 days ago

Controversial Pinoy rapper Ez Mil signs with Eminem, Dr. Dre

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Filipino rap sensation Ez Mil has signed with international rap icons Eminem and Dr. Dre's record labels Shady Records,...
Music
fbtw
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56
11 days ago

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56

11 days ago
Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor, who shot to worldwide fame in the 1990s, has died at the age of 56, Irish media reported...
Music
fbtw
Parokya ni Edgar musical in the works; guess the title to win tickets
11 days ago

Parokya ni Edgar musical in the works; guess the title to win tickets

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Following the 2023 run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" based on the songs by the Eraserheads, it appears a musical based on songs...
Music
fbtw
Spinning against the odds: How one DJ weathered the pandemic storm
11 days ago

Spinning against the odds: How one DJ weathered the pandemic storm

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Celebrity DJ Jimmy Nocon expressed his optimism regarding the electronic dance music scene in the country as the COVID-19...
Music
fbtw
In photos: Alamat to release new album, plus other Ppopcon 2023 highlights
July 22, 2023 - 9:53am

In photos: Alamat to release new album, plus other Ppopcon 2023 highlights

By Kathleen A. Llemit | July 22, 2023 - 9:53am
The recently concluded Ppopcon 2023 was oozing with surprises, treats and talent as some of the biggest and up-and-coming...
Music
fbtw
Classical singer Lara Maigue to perform national anthem at SONA 2023
July 21, 2023 - 6:14pm

Classical singer Lara Maigue to perform national anthem at SONA 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | July 21, 2023 - 6:14pm
Soprano singer Lara Maigue will be performing the Philippine national anthem at the second State of the Nation Address...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with