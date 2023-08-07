Twice 5th World Tour 'Ready to Be' tickets up for grabs via Smart

Smart Prepaid subscribers may secure tickets to the show by availing of Magic Data+ offers at participating Smart Stores.

MANILA, Philippines – Fans have a chance to score tickets to Twice 5th World Tour "Ready to Be" concert at the Philippine Arena on September 30 and October 1 this year.

This after Smart has put up a promo for its subscribers to win tickets to the tour — the latest addition to this year’s stellar line-up for Smart Live, which gives subscribers access to exclusive perks and privileges to live concerts and events.

To secure tickets, subscribers can head these participating Smart Stores: August 18-19 at the Smart Store in Ayala Center Cebu and from August 25-26 at the Smart Store in SM Megamall.

Visit the TWICE booth at these participating Smart Stores and avail of Magic Data+ 649 or Magic Data+ 749 offers. Subscribers must top up Magic Data+ offers at said Smart Stores on the promo day to be considered valid. The required number of top-up varies based on your preferred ticket.

Next, present the GigaLife App to show proof of account or mobile number ownership, and proof of purchase of the Magic Data+ offers.

Subscribers may top up Magic Data+ to up to five registered Smart Prepaid numbers per ticket, as long as the required number of Magic Data+ top-up are met. Fans who will top up to more than one number must present proof of purchase on the GigaLife App or e-loading channels such as the subscriber’s number to whom Magic Data+ 649 or 749 was sent, and/or receipt of transaction.

Subscribers may claim one (1) ticket based on the Magic Data+ offer they availed of at the Smart Store. Ticket redemption is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Second concert in Philippines

Twice’s upcoming concert is their second visit to the Philippines since 2019.

The Philippine leg is part of the Twice 5th World Tour “Ready to Be” that kicked off in Seoul early this year, which includes shows in Japan, Australia, the US, Singapore, Berlin, Thailand, Paris and London.

The tour is in support of their 2023 EP — “Ready to Be.”

Twice, the first Korean group to receive the coveted Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards this year, is a nine-member group composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, who made their debut in 2015.