SB19, Sarah Geronimo collaborate on powerful song 'Ace Your Day'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 7:29pm
SB19 on the cover of their first album 'Get in the Zone!'
SB19 via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Sarah Geronimo and phenomenal P-pop boy group SB19 collaborated on the song titled “Ace Your World” as part of Acer Philippines’ 20th anniversary and the celebration of Acer Day 2023.

The song is now available on streaming platforms. It was written and composed by Radkidz, the duo of John Paulo Nase (Pablo) and his brother, Joshua Daniel Nase.

“This song is very different from other songs we have released. ‘Ace Your World’ is more edgy and hype. We gave Pablo creative freedom to write this song, and it turned out exceptionally well. The song conveys Acer’s message to #AceYourWorld perfectly,” said Princess Laosantos, Senior Marketing Manager at Acer Philippines.

Written in English and Filipino, it urges listeners to take control of their lives and ace it no matter what they do. Through the song, Sarah G and SB19 encourage everyone to stay strong regardless of their challenges because their lives are their own destinies.

Listen to the powerful voices of Sarah G. and SB19 as they sing “Ace Your World” on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Deezer. A music video will be released soon. — Video from Acer Philippines YouTube channel

RELATEDPinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time

