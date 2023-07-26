Spinning against the odds: How one DJ weathered the pandemic storm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity DJ Jimmy Nocon expressed his optimism regarding the electronic dance music scene in the country as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its end.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Jimmy said the pandemic was the most difficult time for him and his career.

"As we all know, this occupation revolves around parties and social gatherings so it was a real struggle for us. Mas maraming tao, mas masaya, mas patok kami. Pero dahil sa pandemic, pinagbawal 'yung malalaking crowd and bawal magdikit-dikit," the DJ said.

"Some DJs ventured into other jobs such as starting their own business, online selling, deliveries, and ride-hailing services as either permanent or temporary sidelines. Eventually, I noticed that people were gaining popularity through social media. People adapted to technology and they were getting money from these so I also joined the bandwagon, as well as other DJ," he added.

Jimmy said that he thought of various ways to continue pursuing his passion as a DJ.

He said that he converted him room into a studio and managed to find gigs online where he played music through Zoom. He also livestreamed DJing and other content to gain viewers.

"Normally, I need a Hypeman while spinning but due to circumstances, I learned to do it myself and was able to develop a new skill. Natutunan kong mag-hype ng sarili kong music. Natuto akong kumausap or makipag-interact sa mga tao while spinning. Consequently, the social media became a bridge for me to reach more people. It was literally a rise-to-the-challenge moment for me where I used this pandemic to obtain more followers, spread my work, enhance my capabilities, and continue my passion, all while earning money," Jimmy said.

"Nadiscover ko 'yung mga strengths and weaknesses ko as a DJ, marami akong natutunan, nalagpasan ko 'yung mga pagkukulang ko noon, at ngayon, nagagamit ko lahat ito sa lahat ng performances ko. Huge thanks to all the people that believed in me in spite of everything that happened," he added.

He also offered valuable tips for aspiring DJs on how to achieve success in their careers.

"My first tip would be to love what you’re doing. In my case, music is one of my passions in life so it wasn’t that difficult for me to love this line of work. I think this is the most important of all because it is what will keep you going and fighting for it despite the challenges and problems you may face," the DJ said.

Jimmy also emphasized the importance of crowd-reading to determine the age range of the crowd who will listen to your music.

"You need to know what songs they will be into for you to get their attention and maintain the hype throughout your set. Back when I was just starting, I normally play whatever music I like regardless of who my listeners are. However, I realized later on that this is a job where we provide entertainment as our service to people. Hence, it is the crowd to whom you primarily play music for, not just yourself," Jimmy said.

"Third, interact with the audience. You have to establish a connection with your people. With this, you can leave a mark in their memories where they enjoyed the moment. Engaging with them can boost their energy and vibe at the party," he added.

Jimmy also advised aspiring DJs to smile always, since this profession revolves around parties and celebrations so it is necessary that people also see you enjoying.

"Even if you’re having a bad day, a simple smile will do because what you show in front will undoubtedly reflect in your crowd," he said.

Apart from being a DJ, Jimmy works as commercial model and an artist of Star Magic.

