Parokya ni Edgar musical in the works; guess the title to win tickets

MANILA, Philippines — From one iconic Filipino band to another.

Following the 2023 run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" based on the songs by the Eraserheads, it appears a musical based on songs by Parokya ni Edgar is on the horizon.

Last July 23 during the closing show of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, the cast performed a revised excerpt of Parokya ni Edgar's early hit "Harana."

As the cast sang, the giant screen behind began flashing icons of a guitar and a rose, a pizza, a moustache, beer bottles, and a bird — likely references to "Harana" and other Parokya ni Edgar songs "Picha Pie," "Mr. Suave," "Inuman Na!" and "Please Don't Touch My Birdie."

Below the icons appeared the words "Abangan 2024" and later a QR code was shown, inviting audience members to guess what the musical's title would be.

The first 200 individuals to guess correctly would get tickets to a special preview next year.

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda posted a video on Instagram of the cast performing "Harana" and called it "nakakakilabot." "Ang Huling El Bimbo" writer Dingdong Novenario shared a lenghtier video on Facebook and noted he would not be writing the teased musical.

Full House Theater Company, producers of "Ang Huling El Bimbo," are mum on other details though it's likely the upcoming musical will also be staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater like previous productions.

It seems fitting that a musical inspired by Parokya ni Edgar would follow one inspired by the Eraserheads as the former earned their big break as an opening act for an Eraserheads concert under the name "Comic Relief."

This led to the new name being Parokya ni Edgar and string of hits that began with "Buloy," "Silvertoes," "Halaga," "Barkada," and the previously mentioned "Harana," "Please Don't Touch My Birdie," "Picha Pie," "Inuman Na!" and "Mr. Suave."

Later popular tracks include "This Guy's in Love with You Pare," "The Yes Yes Show," "Alumni Homecoming,"Chikinini," "Your Song (My One and Only You)," "First Day Funk," "Mang Jose," "Bagsakan," "Papa Cologne," "The Ordertaker," "Gitara" and "Pangarap Lang Kita."

RELATED: Gab Chee Kee jams with Parokya ni Edgar after hospitalization