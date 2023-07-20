Ice Seguerra to open Alanis Morissette concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Ice Seguerra will be opening the concert of international female rockstar Alanis Morissette in the country on August 1 and 2.

In Ice's Instagram account, the "Pagdating ng Panahon" singer is on cloud 9.

"EEEEEEEEEEHHHHHHHHH!!!! KINIKILIG AKOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!Homaygaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahdddd!!!!!" Ice wrote.

Ice recalled listening to Alanis growing up, inviting Filipino fans to attend the concert.

"I grew up listening to her music! This album was my companion mula umaga hanggang gabi!" Ice said.

"I hope to see you all on Aug 1 and 2 at the MOA Arena! Let’s all celebrate the one and only, Alanis Morisette!!!!" the former "Eat Bulaga" host added.

Last April, Ovation Productions announced that the Manila concert of Alanis will have a second show on August 2 because August 1 tickets are already sold-out.

Her upcoming show in Manila is part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album and was originally scheduled to take place at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in April 2020 but it was moved to December 2021, then to November 2022. The shows have been postponed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album "Jagged Little Pill" captured the zeitgeist of the mid-'90s by crossing the line between Gen-X cynicism and self-realization. It was pitched somewhere between glitzy mainstream pop and angst-ridden alternative rock.

The album produced a string of Top 10 songs like "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic." It also won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, making the then 21-year-old Alanis the youngest performer to ever win the prestigious honor. The album was ranked number 69 on Rolling Stone’s list of "the 500 best albums of all time."

