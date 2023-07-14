World's best 'John Lennon' act excited to perform for Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — Javier Parisi, the world’s greatest John Lennon tribute act, is excited to perform in front of his Filipino fans as he will be staging his highly anticipated concert tomorrow at the Music Museum.

Delivering his best impersonation of the legendary rock icon with authentic musical performance, the Argentinian act is slated to headline his own show featuring some of the most notable hits of The Beatles and John Lennon.

“I’m really excited to meet the Filipino fans,” Parisi said.

“Aside from the performance, this event also serves as a celebration of Lennon and The Beatles’ unparalleled legacy in utilizing music as an agent of social change. It’s my honor to share this gift to the music lovers out there who want a piece of the past even just for a moment. I promise to entertain and not disappoint,’” he added.

Globally renowned and endorsed by John Lennon’s family and inner circle, Parisi takes world-class impersonation and interpretation to an entirely new level.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Parisi began studying guitar and learning the English language when he was eight. The charismatic star was heavily influenced by The Beatles growing up, and even created a Fab Four tribute band with friends from his hometown to perform in various venues all over the world.

Having grown his fanbase through the years with his pitch-perfect copy of Lennon’s look and sound, Parisi made a mark with his incredible impersonation that reached global cities from end to end, and even ended up performing in musicals produced by the Lennon estate.

