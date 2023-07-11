^

Taylor Swift breaks 2 Spotify records with 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version),' messes up 'Last Kiss' twice live

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 2:59pm
Album cover of Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)"
Taylor Swift via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift has outdone herself once again after her recent release "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" broke two Spotify records on the day it dropped.

The re-recorded version of Taylor's 2010 album "Speak Now" is now the most-streamed album on Spotify in a single day in 2023 as well as Spotify's most-streamed country album in a single day ever.

The milestones are remarkable given the album has 22 songs: 16 from the original and deluxe versions, and six unreleased "vault" songs including collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

Spotify announced Taylor's achievement on social media using the caption "We've had the time of our lives breaking records with you," a reference to one of the songs on the album "Long Live."

A fan account dedicated to Taylor's chart records noted that the singer produced the second best Spotify numbers for a female artist in a single day ever at 126.4 million streams, with the debut of Taylor's 2022 album "Midnights" still on top with 184.7 million streams.

In fact in the Top 20, only two are not Taylor's albums as "Midnights" took up multiple spots from its different early days. Spotify, however, has yet to verify this information.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

One song on the album wasn't as lucky as Taylor messed up some of the lyrics to "Last Kiss" while performing in Kansas City for her ongoing "Eras Tour."

Taylor skipped some of the opening lines and after noticing her mistake said, "Oh my God, the words… We have this rule on this tour where if I mess up a song that I have to play it again some other time on the tour so that I can avenge myself."

The singer admitted she got too excited —  after all "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" just dropped the day before — and started over, only to mess up again after the first three lines.

"No, those are the right lyrics," Taylor exclaimed as she went for another go. "I swear that I will not mess this up again... This one, I love this one. Why am I doing this to this song?"

The night before Taylor also premiered the music video for vault song "I Can See You" starring Joey King, Presley Cash, and her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, said to be the inspiration for another song on the album, "Back To December."

RELATED: Taylor Swift reunites with ex Taylor Lautner, other ex John Mayer asks people to be 'kind'

