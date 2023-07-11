^

Ex-'Tawag ng Tanghalan' contestant Ken Mariscal dies from hit-and-run in Davao

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 2:51pm
Ex-'Tawag ng Tanghalan' contestant Ken Mariscal dies from hit-and-run in Davao
'Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant Mark Ken Mariscal
Mark Ken Mariscal via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant died after being involved in a hit-and-run incident in Davao City.

According to police report, Mark Ken Mariscal, 28, was riding a motorcycle driven by Ruben Borgonia on July 9 along Cabantian Road in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City. 

The two were about to take a bathroom break when Mark missed a step and fell on the ground. 

A white vehicle then appeared as Mark signals it to stop, but to no avail. Ruben said the vehicle didn't even stop to check on them. 

Mark was brought to Southern Philippines Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival. 

His family confirmed his passing on his Facebook account.

"It is with heavy hearts that we the family of Mark Ken Mariscal, announce the passing of our dear son. It is so sudden that we are still in the process of accepting the fact that we can no longer be with him," his family said.

"To the families, friends, colleagues and to all who have been part of Ken's journey in this world and maybe touched by his kind soul, we can't thank you enough for the messages of comfort and no words can express how grateful we are. We will be posting updates soon and again we thank you all," it added. 

Mark joined "Tawag ng Tanghalan" in 2019.

