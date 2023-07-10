WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta

MANILA, Philippines — Miel Pangilinan showed that she truly is her mother Sharon Cuneta’s daughter as last Friday, during her launch as new InLife endorser together with Sharon, she belted out a few Original Pilipino Music (OPM) hits and even performed a duet with her mom.

At the press conference, Miel sang a line from Sharon’s 1993 hit song “Ikaw,” which according to the “Megastar” was the only collaboration between master Filipino composers Louie Ocampo and George Canseco.

“Louie did the melody, and George wrote the lyrics… one-of-a-kind,” enthused Sharon, who also sang a part of “Bituing Walang Ningning” and its meme part, “Balutin mo ako.”

“Bituing Walang Ningning,” according to author and Radyo 5 broadcaster Danton Remoto, became a favorite anthem of Overseas Filipino Workers that cheered them up and lifted their spirits.

While touring the "Splendor" exhibition of Juan Luna’s long-lost masterpiece in Ayala Museum, Sharon shared that she named Miel after her character, Mariel, in her 1996 critically-acclaimed movie, “Madrasta.”

Sharon’s portrayal of Mariel won her a grand slam Best Actress award from all major Filipino award-giving bodies that year.

Sharon said that she’s excited because now, people can hear Miel talk and sing.

“It’s just always been KC and Kakie, but now, it’s just my youngest daughter, thank you very much… No one has ever talked about Miel…” Sharon said, mentioning her eldest daughter KC Concepcion and second daughter Frankie Pangilinan, who are also singers like her.

“I grew up seeing my mom onstage, so her entire set list is very familiar to me. She always ends it with ‘Ikaw.’ ‘Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas’ before. It’s ‘Bituin’ then ‘Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas’,” recalled Miel, who later on shared the stage with her mom in singing “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko.”

“My kids really know how to sing. Thank you to Kiko and Gabby,” Sharon quipped.

RELATED: Sharon Cuneta debuts slimmer figure at new endorsement press launch