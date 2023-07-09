Zack Tabudlo becomes first Filipino artist on Coke Studio global stage

Zack Tabudlo performs at the Balcony Music House in Makati City on July 8, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Zack Tabudlo released the new track "Fallin" with South African artist Nasty C, a collaboration that made Tabudlo the first Filipino artist to be included on the Coke Studio global stage.

Zack performed "Fallin" live for the first time last July 8 at the Balcony Music House in Makati just as the song was released globally for streaming. A performance video of Zack and Nasty C will be released on July 14.

He also sang his hit track "Give Me Your Forever," which he shared was inspired by seeing an old woman spending time and laughing with her partner.

The Filipino singer reflected on his inclusion as a Coke Studio artist both locally and globally.

He said the collaboration came about when he was "messing around" with demo tracks until Coke Studio approached him because of his meteoric rise during the pandemic.

Zack shared that until now he could not believe the "magical" success that brought him to where he is now. He appreciates Coke Studio for recognizing his talent, adding that it was "a proud moment to raise OPM (Original Pinoy Music)."

This is technically Zack's first time collaborating with a hip-hop artist as he recorded "Fallin" before teaming up with Al James for "Gusto."

In a recorded video, Nasty C described "Fallin" as "two amazing singers coming together for an amazing song." Zack also shared that he let the South African artist freestyle for his verse.

WATCH: @zacktabudlo performs “Fallin,” his collaboration song with South African artist Nasty C. With this new track, Zack becomes the first Filipino artist to be included in the Coke Studio global stage. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/QTr9ZVbEpP — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 8, 2023

"I'm always in love or going through a breakup," Zack said about his songwriting process.

For "Fallin," he wanted it to come out like a Chris Brown song or a song off a movie soundtrack like Charlie Puth's "See You Again" from "Furious 7."

Zack said his past experiences inspired this track, particularly the feeling of vulnerability while falling in love for the first time.

The release of "Fallin" comes just as Coke Studio celebrates its seventh season in the Philippines. It previously highlighted OPM artists like Noel Cabangon, Ben&Ben, Sarah Geronimo, Moira Dela Torre, Sarah Geronimo, KZ Tandigan, BINI and Adie.

The global Coke Studio platform is just in its second year.

"His songwriting will capture the essence of OPM," added the Coke Studio team, referring to the lyrics-based affinity of Filipinos when it came to songs.

Apart from Nasty C, Coke Studio also tapped other global artists, including Album of the Year Grammy winner Jon Baptiste, British singer Sam Smith, K-pop breakout girl group NewJeans and the band Imagine Dragons.

Zack additionally teased that he has several upcoming collaborations with artists from Thailand, Vietnam and the United States.

