'Ikaw na lang ang kulang': Omar Baliw says it's good to be a rapper in the modern era

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Omar Baliw believed that today’s era is a good time for rappers because of technology.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Omar said it’s been frustrating for rappers back in the day unlike today that they have online platforms to showcase their music.

“Kompara po dati ay sobrang sarap po maging isang rapper o artist sa panahon ngayon,” he said.

“Lahat na ng teknolohiya nasa harap mo na, talagang ikaw na lang ang kulang kung hindi mo ito gagamitin sa wasto,” he added.

Omar admitted that tensions between rappers are still a thing today, but not that much as compared back in the days when they released diss tracks against each other.

“Sa ngayon meron pa rin naman mangilan-ngilan na nagtatalo, hindi na din talaga maiiwasan 'yun. Pero mas swabe din talaga kung may kapayapaan at puro musika na lang ang ilabas,” he said.

“Sobrang daming hassle na din kase sa mundo ngayon, makakadagdag pa sa tensyon 'yung mga hidwaan na gano'n. Plus madaming mga bata ang nakikinig ngayon, panget naman 'yun na ganung klaseng musika ang maiiwan natin sa kanila,” he added.

Omar recently joined the Asintada roster of artis led by Chief Executive Officer Thea Gomez- Pollisco.

Omar was really a musician first and foremost and mentions Gloc-9, Loonie, Ron Henley, Syke, Jcole, Eminem, and Jay-Z as his main musical influence. But since pursuing this passion requires funding, he decided to tie this up with a clothing business "para pang tawid sa music."

In 2011, he released his first album with the title "High Minds Music." While the album did not do good commercially, it paved the way for his business to grow, hence, High Minds Clothing came to be. Since talent always finds a way, the success of his business eventually became an avenue to build his musical following.

Now, Omar is considered to be an influential hip-hop artist with his catchy songs such as "Araguy", "Kalmado", and "Natuto Lang." He has also recently collaborated with his idol Gloc-9 together with Pricetagg, CLR, and Shanti Dope.

Omar's inclusion to the Asintada family puts him in the midst of the Philippines' hip-hop royalties Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Skusta Clee, and the next-generation hip hop artists Guddhist, Hero and Ramdiss.

