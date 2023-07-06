^

Music

'Ikaw na lang ang kulang': Omar Baliw says it's good to be a rapper in the modern era

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 1:20pm
'Ikaw na lang ang kulang': Omar Baliw says it's good to be a rapper in the modern era
Rapper Omar Baliw
Omar Baliw via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Omar Baliw believed that today’s era is a good time for rappers because of technology. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Omar said it’s been frustrating for rappers back in the day unlike today that they have online platforms to showcase their music.  

“Kompara po dati ay sobrang sarap po maging isang rapper o artist sa panahon ngayon,” he said. 

“Lahat na ng teknolohiya nasa harap mo na, talagang ikaw na lang ang kulang kung hindi mo ito gagamitin sa wasto,” he added. 

Omar admitted that tensions between rappers are still a thing today, but not that much as compared back in the days when they released diss tracks against each other. 

“Sa ngayon meron pa rin naman mangilan-ngilan na nagtatalo, hindi na din talaga maiiwasan 'yun. Pero mas swabe din talaga kung may kapayapaan at puro musika na lang ang ilabas,” he said.  

“Sobrang daming hassle na din kase sa mundo ngayon, makakadagdag pa sa tensyon 'yung mga hidwaan na gano'n. Plus madaming mga bata ang nakikinig ngayon, panget naman 'yun na ganung klaseng musika ang maiiwan natin sa kanila,” he added.   

Omar recently joined the Asintada roster of artis led by Chief Executive Officer Thea Gomez- Pollisco.

Omar was really a musician first and foremost and mentions Gloc-9, Loonie, Ron Henley, Syke, Jcole, Eminem, and Jay-Z as his main musical influence. But since pursuing this passion requires funding, he decided to tie this up with a clothing business "para pang tawid sa music." 

In 2011, he released his first album with the title "High Minds Music." While the album did not do good commercially, it paved the way for his business to grow, hence, High Minds Clothing came to be. Since talent always finds a way, the success of his business eventually became an avenue to build his musical following.

Now, Omar is considered to be an influential hip-hop artist with his catchy songs such as "Araguy", "Kalmado", and "Natuto Lang." He has also recently collaborated with his idol Gloc-9 together with Pricetagg, CLR, and Shanti Dope.

Omar's inclusion to the Asintada family puts him in the midst of the Philippines' hip-hop royalties Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Skusta Clee, and the next-generation hip hop artists Guddhist, Hero and Ramdiss.

RELATEDGloc-9 remembers humble beginnings in 'Kamusta Ka Na'

OPM

RAPPER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Post Malone includes Manila in Asia tour this September
4 days ago

Post Malone includes Manila in Asia tour this September

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Rapper Post Malone has announced Asia dates for his "If Y'All Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour with Manila being one of the...
Music
fbtw
James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community
5 days ago

James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Singer-actor James Reid, in partnership with Johnnie Walker and Vice Asia, collaborated with a local skating group to highlight...
Music
fbtw
'Back to December (Taylor's Version)' features in new 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer
5 days ago

'Back to December (Taylor's Version)' features in new 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The new trailer for "The Summer I Turned Pretty" featured the re-recorded version of Swift's "Back to December," one of the...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben releases new single, announces international tour
5 days ago

Ben&Ben releases new single, announces international tour

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) nine-piece collective Ben&Ben released its newest single “Could Be Something.”
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with