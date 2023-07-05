Visayan singer mrld overtakes Moira Dela Torre for most monthly Spotify listeners

Meriel de Jesus or mrld at the Samsung Awesome Fest on June 24, 2023, at the Main Atrium of Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Teenage Cebuana singer-songwriter mrld has overtaken Moira Dela Torre as the Filipina soloist on music streaming platform Spotify with the most monthly listeners.

As of writing, mrld's monthly listener count has reached the 4.1 million, ahead of Moira's 4,076,396.

mrld — whose real name is Meriel de Jesus — recently received received two gold record awards after two of her songs surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify.

Her original tracks "An Art Galley Could Never Be As Unique You" is up to 83.7 million streams while "Ligaya" is up to 74.4 million streams.

Creeping up the charts is her latest single "Ikaw" Pa Rin" from the original soundtrack of "Will You Be My Ex?" starring Julia Barretto and Diego Loyzaga with 36.5 million streams, while "Just Because" and "The Fate Of The One Not Chosen" have a couple million streams themselves.

The singer-songwriter marked the fifth anniversary of her music label O/C Records, headed by Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza, with an Instagram post recalling how the couple were influential in her signing.

"Still insane to think about the time where it was 1 am, trying my best not to sound so loud so my parents wouldn’t wake up, singing to Kean and Chynna on Zoom and then telling me I sound great," mrld said in the caption. "I have no regrets since they did help me with a lot of things. Thanks for believing in me and my music."

Kean and Chynna both reflected the gratitude in the comments, with the latter calling the singer a blessing to everyone while Kean said, "I knew you were going to touch so many lives through your music."

