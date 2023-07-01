Post Malone includes Manila in Asia tour this September

Post Malone is the guy you see in his videos with several tattoos on his face. His first big hit was "Congratulations," which notched a record 60 million streams.

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Post Malone has announced Asia dates for his "If Y'All Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour with Manila being one of the stops.

Manila is the second stop on the Asia leg, as he will be arriving in the Philippines four days after his Bangkok concert on September 14.

Asia stops after Manila are Taipei on September 20, Seoul on September 23, Hong Kong on September 25 and Tokyo on September 28.

The rapper will be performing at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix the night before his Manila concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The "If Y'All Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour begins this July in the United States.

Ticket prices and selling dates will be announced at a later time.

Post is best known for his singles "White Iverson," "Congratulations," "Rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, "Psycho" feat. Ty Dolla Sign, "Sunflower" with Swae Lee from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" movie and "Circles."

He is set to release his fifth album, "Austin," likely inspired by his actual first name, on July 28. It has two promotional singles, "Chemical" and "Mourning."

