Vertical Horizon reveals story behind hit song 'Best I Ever Had'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 7:03pm
American band Vertical Horizon
MANILA, Philippines — Vertical Horizon frontman Matt Scannell revealed the story behind their hit song "Best I Ever Had."

In an online interview with the Philippine media recently, Matt said that the song is about a woman that he was in love with. 

“But at the same time, we kind of both knew that it wasn't going to work. That couldn't work and it was okay. I feel like sometimes in life you meet someone who's incredible and you can be together for a long period of time. Sometimes when you meet someone and it's almost like you just cross for a moment and then you go and there's a beauty to that actually,” Matt said. 

“Knowing in the moment that this isn't something that can last forever almost makes it really special. It’s important to recognize the moment and that's where that song came from. We knew we sort of like we were like a firework in the night sky and you were just going for a minute and that was okay,” he added. 

Matt said that he loves to write songs that are "pretty emotional."

“For me, I try to write about the stuff that hurts a little bit. And sometimes every now and again, the stuff that fills me with joy. But mostly, it's to try to make myself feel better to be honest with you,” he said. 

The award-winning alternative rock band is set to return to Manila for a concert after more than eight years.

Produced by DMC Philippines, the Manila leg of the Vertical Horizon 2023 Tour will take place on July 18 at the SM North Edsa Skydome in Quezon City.

Tickets are available at SM Tickets and Ticketmax for P5,500 (VIP, assigned seating) and P3,500 (General Admission, free seating). The first 50 early bird ticket buyers are eligible to have a free meet and greet before the show starts.

