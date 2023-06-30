^

Ben&Ben releases new single, announces international tour

June 30, 2023
Ben&Ben releases new single, announces international tour
Nine-piece collective Ben&Ben
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) nine-piece collective Ben&Ben released its newest single “Could Be Something.” 

Signaling a new chapter of musical growth and evolution, Ben&Ben’s first single of 2023 is a big step forward. This time, the multi-awarded band infuses its guitar-driven folk/pop-rock roots with city pop elements, tropicalia beats and twinkling production touches, for a more electronic-leaning track. 

Together with co-producers Timothy Run and Sam Marquez, they brought a new dimension to Ben&Ben’s sound. 

“We wanted the instrumentation and production to capture a more mature kind of hope, so we used slightly darker chords, coupled with tight rhythms, to bring out a unique kind of catharsis for the listener, for our Liwanag,” the band said in a statement. 

@jmilsev22 Ben&Ben new single "Could Be Something." #fyp #benandben ? original sound - JMilSev 22

“Together with our co-producers, we built the soundscapes to reflect a lush, yet tighter than ever sound for the band.”

The song delves into the often-overlooked phase before taking a leap of faith. It candidly addresses moments of overthinking and overprocessing, providing a relatable narrative for all.

“'Could Be Something’ is a song about turning doubt into belief. It’s the revival of hope after being caught in a very cynical place. It’s the feeling you get after meeting someone who unexplainably makes you believe in love again, or finding a new passion that sparks life in you,” Miguel said. 

Beyond being a love song, Ben&Ben's new single doubles as an anthem for people grappling with doubt. 

“It offers a reminder to believe, surrender and let go during challenging times.”

The band worked together with Ben&Ben Music Production, the management team behind the band’s entire operations, music production and marketing efforts, to embark on this new journey. Since the pandemic, the band has been self-managed by a tightly knit, yet efficient team of people that the band believes in and trusts wholeheartedly.

International Tour

Ben&Ben plans to debut a live performance of “Could Be Something” in the coming months, as it headlines its nationwide tour in key cities across the country. Additionally, for the first time ever, the band will be taking the song to an international audience with an international tour that kicks off in London, followed by Los Angeles, Toronto, Sydney and Dubai. 

This is in collaboration with ABS-CBN Global and 1MX Music Festival. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks via Ben&Ben's social media accounts and official website.

