Lady Gaga reveals her 'Chromatica Ball' tour is getting a concert film

In this file photo taken on Sept. 24, 2018, singer-actress Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" is heading your way.

The award-winning artist revealed there is going to be a film edit of her 2022 "Chromatica Ball" world tour.

She announced the good news in an Instagram post.

The post itself sees Lady Gaga sitting on the floor with a frame from the "Chromatica Ball" film edit, which she said she is looking forward to everyone watching it.

"I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling," she said. "I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me."

The singer-actress acknowledged that privacy is not something she is known for, but assured that her "huge love" for her fans remains the same.

"Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art," Lady Gaga ended.

Apart from this announcement, Lady Gaga also shared that she is filming "Joker: Folie à Deux" with Joaquin Phoenix, running her cosmetics brand Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work and working on a special project.

The "Chromatica Ball" tour promoted her 2020 album "Chromatica." The tour, her first since 2017, had 20 shows and would have happened the same year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert film will likely include clips from Lady Gaga's September concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles as the 52,000 people in attendance were informed they would be recorded.

