^

Music

Lady Gaga reveals her 'Chromatica Ball' tour is getting a concert film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 10:52am
Lady Gaga reveals her 'Chromatica Ball' tour is getting a concert film
In this file photo taken on Sept. 24, 2018, singer-actress Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" is heading your way.

The award-winning artist revealed there is going to be a film edit of her 2022 "Chromatica Ball" world tour.

She announced the good news in an Instagram post.

The post itself sees Lady Gaga sitting on the floor with a frame from the "Chromatica Ball" film edit, which she said she is looking forward to everyone watching it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

"I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling," she said. "I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body and creativity — to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me."

The singer-actress acknowledged that privacy is not something she is known for, but assured that her "huge love" for her fans remains the same.

"Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art," Lady Gaga ended.

Apart from this announcement, Lady Gaga also shared that she is filming "Joker: Folie à Deux" with Joaquin Phoenix, running her cosmetics brand Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work and working on a special project.

The "Chromatica Ball" tour promoted her 2020 album "Chromatica." The tour, her first since 2017, had 20 shows and would have happened the same year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert film will likely include clips from Lady Gaga's September concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles as the 52,000 people in attendance were informed they would be recorded.

RELATED: Born this way: Rats move to beat of Lady Gaga, study says

CHROMATICA

LADY GAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans
1 day ago

Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fra Lippo Lippi's Per Sorensen dedicated their hit song "Light and Shade" to the Filipino people. 
Music
fbtw
Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex
1 day ago

Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has been open about sexuality, which some of his tracks even...
Music
fbtw
'Final Beatles record' out this year aided by AI
3 days ago

'Final Beatles record' out this year aided by AI

3 days ago
A "final Beatles record", created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released later this year, Paul McCartney...
Music
fbtw
Coldplay to return to Philippines for one-night concert
5 days ago

Coldplay to return to Philippines for one-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Coldplay is returning to the Philippines for their Music of the Spheres World Tour on January 2024.
Music
fbtw
Sam Smith and Madonne release collab single 'Vulgar'
8 days ago

Sam Smith and Madonne release collab single 'Vulgar'

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith and award-winning singer Madonna have released their collaboration single "Vulgar," evoking...
Music
fbtw
'Coach Stell': SB19 on being 'self-managed,' releasing 'Pagtatag' and touring the world anew
8 days ago

'Coach Stell': SB19 on being 'self-managed,' releasing 'Pagtatag' and touring the world anew

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
P-pop sensation SB19 talks about their latest EP "Pagtatag," their upcoming world tour and going their own way as a "self-managed"...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with