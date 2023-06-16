^

Music

Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fra Lippo Lippi's Per Sorensen dedicated their hit song "Light and Shade" to the Filipino people. 

In a press conference recently held at Kingsford Hotel in Parañaque City, Sorensen was asked which of his song he would like to dedicate to his Filipino fans. 

"No, not 'Stitches and Burn' I don't want to see you anymore," he laughed. 

"'Light and Shade' maybe. I think its lyrics are beautiful. And it's not like the lyrics it's, you know. You can't separate the lyrics from the music or music from the lyrics. 

“It’s just one piece of art. It can’t be without the other. It’s one song.”

Fra Lippo Lippi will be staging a two-day concert later at The Theatre at Solaire and the Santa Rosa Sports Complex tomorrow. 

“I’m always grateful to the Philippines for the warm welcome that they give me every time I visit the country to do a show,” the ‘80s pop icon said. “I’m excited to grace the concert stage once again and perform some of the biggest hits of my career, along with some personal favorites.”

Fra Lippo Lippi is best known for their worldwide hits, including classics such as “Everytime I See You,” “Beauty and Madness,” “Stitches and Burns,” “Light and Shade” and more.

After bassist and founding co-member Rune Kristoffer decided to call it quits, Per Sorensen kept the band’s music alive through live concert tours all around the world, with the Philippines as one of its regular stops.
 
In 2002, Per Sorensen and his band released “Later,” a chart-topping smash in Asia and the rest of Europe. 

RELATEDFra Lippo Lippi to return to Manila for two-night concert

FRA LIPPO LIPPI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans
1 hour ago

Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Fra Lippo Lippi's Per Sorensen dedicated their hit song "Light and Shade" to the Filipino people. 
Music
fbtw
'Final Beatles record' out this year aided by AI
2 days ago

'Final Beatles record' out this year aided by AI

2 days ago
A "final Beatles record", created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released later this year, Paul McCartney...
Music
fbtw
Coldplay to return to Philippines for one-night concert
4 days ago

Coldplay to return to Philippines for one-night concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Coldplay is returning to the Philippines for their Music of the Spheres World Tour on January 2024.
Music
fbtw
Sam Smith and Madonne release collab single 'Vulgar'
6 days ago

Sam Smith and Madonne release collab single 'Vulgar'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith and award-winning singer Madonna have released their collaboration single "Vulgar," evoking...
Music
fbtw
'Coach Stell': SB19 on being 'self-managed,' releasing 'Pagtatag' and touring the world anew
6 days ago

'Coach Stell': SB19 on being 'self-managed,' releasing 'Pagtatag' and touring the world anew

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
P-pop sensation SB19 talks about their latest EP "Pagtatag," their upcoming world tour and going their own way as a "self-managed"...
Music
fbtw
Trizach presents 'The Best of Archie Lacorte' at Music Museum
8 days ago

Trizach presents 'The Best of Archie Lacorte' at Music Museum

8 days ago
Trizach Events, in cooperation with PAGCOR and Musicians Lair, will present Jazz musician Archie Lacorte’s first-ever...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with