Fra Lippo Lippi dedicates 'Light and Shade' to Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — Fra Lippo Lippi's Per Sorensen dedicated their hit song "Light and Shade" to the Filipino people.

In a press conference recently held at Kingsford Hotel in Parañaque City, Sorensen was asked which of his song he would like to dedicate to his Filipino fans.

"No, not 'Stitches and Burn' I don't want to see you anymore," he laughed.

"'Light and Shade' maybe. I think its lyrics are beautiful. And it's not like the lyrics it's, you know. You can't separate the lyrics from the music or music from the lyrics.

“It’s just one piece of art. It can’t be without the other. It’s one song.”

Fra Lippo Lippi will be staging a two-day concert later at The Theatre at Solaire and the Santa Rosa Sports Complex tomorrow.

“I’m always grateful to the Philippines for the warm welcome that they give me every time I visit the country to do a show,” the ‘80s pop icon said. “I’m excited to grace the concert stage once again and perform some of the biggest hits of my career, along with some personal favorites.”

Fra Lippo Lippi is best known for their worldwide hits, including classics such as “Everytime I See You,” “Beauty and Madness,” “Stitches and Burns,” “Light and Shade” and more.

After bassist and founding co-member Rune Kristoffer decided to call it quits, Per Sorensen kept the band’s music alive through live concert tours all around the world, with the Philippines as one of its regular stops.



In 2002, Per Sorensen and his band released “Later,” a chart-topping smash in Asia and the rest of Europe.

