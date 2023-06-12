Coldplay to return to Philippines for one-night concert

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin composed a song for Manila during the band's concert last 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — Coldplay is returning to the Philippines for their Music of the Spheres World Tour in the first month of 2024.

Concert producer Live Nation Philippines announced earlier today that the band will play at Philippine Arena on January 19.

"Get ready to experience a technicolor spectacle as Coldplay returns to Philippines!" the concert producer said.

"Be prepared to sing your favorite anthems from this amazing band who performs a crafted-to-perfection show, while championing sustainability," it added.

Tickets for the presale will begin on June 19 while the general sale will be on June 20.

Coldplay announced their Music of Spheres World Tour in 2021.

The band last played in the Philippines in 2017.

RELATED: Coldplay will stop recording in 2025 — Chris Martin