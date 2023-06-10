'Coach Stell': SB19 on being 'self-managed,' releasing 'Pagtatag' and touring the world anew

P-pop group SB19 at the launch of their newest EP "Pagtatag" on June 9, 2023 in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Josh and Pablo teased and called Stell "coach" at Friday's launch of their latest EP "Pagtatag." It turns out, they were just holding back because just a few hours later, Stell was revealed to be one of the hosts of the upcoming reality competition "The Voice Generations" on GMA-7.

Stell will be joining other notable musicians in the panel of judges. They include Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda, singer-host Billy Crawford and singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose.

Stell's inclusion is just a glimpse of SB19's hopes, dreams and plans now that they have decided to be "self-managed."

At the press launch on Friday, the group shared how they decided to take on a risky path.

Freedom and frustration

For days prior to the release of the EP's first track "Gento" earlier this month, there were talks about the group founding their company.

SB19 had already talked about their own entertainment company 1Z Entertainment, and yet again, expounded on why they decided to venture out on their own.

"Well, freedom," quipped Josh. "It's actually refreshing and exciting, of course, to explore this kind of field."

He went on to say that they value their craft so much they consider it "sacred" and are "super sensitive" about the value they put into their work. He's glad that they now have "full control" of their music and creativity.

Pablo, the group's leader and songwriter, agreed.

"Parang now that we have full control and we have the people we trust, parang the quality will only get better and better.

"We're really really thankful that we are in our position right now and we're just really excited to do different things and siyempre nabanggit din 'yung pagma-manage. We're excited to share our knowledge to other people as well," Pablo shared.

Justin added: "We're hoping na may iba rin sana kaming field na ma-try. Sa music, as artist, performer. Lagi namin pinag-uusapan na we want to experience acting, even theater. Hosting mga ganyan po. So that we can learn more and ma-apply 'yung experience na 'yun to improve our company, IZ."

Creating their own entertainment company while also still trying to better their craft can take a toll on them. SB19 is aware of the road that they are about to take.

"This is not an easy path sa totoo lang. It's a big risk that we're taking right now but I hope na magkaroon siya ng magandang output and, of course, inspiration to a lot of people that wants to challenge the market and wants to grow the industry," Josh said.

He revealed that it has not been always happy times and successes for the group, contrary to what many believe according to what they see and hear from the news.

Josh together with Pablo, Stell, Justin and Ken went through trial and errors and many challenges as well.

"'Yung frustration din namin as an artist ang naging motivation namin. 'Yun talaga," Pablo said.

Both he and Josh said that they want to level up not just their music and creativity but also other aspiring artists.

"'Yung one goal and one dream namin is to, like, create an ecosystem na talagang artists like us, parang in different field din, magbe-benefit, talagang mage-excel. 'Yun po talaga 'yung nagiging motivation namin sa mga ginagawa namin," Pablo said.

World tour

On the same night, they also launched both the lyric video and music video (MV) of "I Want You," which is also included in "Pagtatag" EP. Others songs in the EP include "Gento," "Freedom," "Ilaw," "Crimzone" and "Ilaw."

Last year, the group went on their "WYAT Tour" from September to December with stops in the United States, Middle East and Asia. This year, SB19 is visiting places again.

"Pagtatag" World Tour starts with a two-night show at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25. It will then be held in Davao on July 5 and in Bacolod on July 9.

The group will hold shows from July 21 to August 6 in six US cities (Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.). For the first time, SB19 will visit Canada to hold four shows in Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Edmonton from August 11 to 20.

