Taylor Swift, The 1975's Matty Healy split; Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams in vault songs of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has released the tracklist of her upcoming re-recorded album "Speak Now," including six "vault" songs that include some special guests.

Rock band Fall Out Boy and lead singer of Paramore Hayley Williams are the two featured artists on some of the unreleased songs of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" coming out on July 7.

Swift herself released the tracklist on her social media accounts and explained why she collaborated with the two rock artists.

"Since 'Speak Now' was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Swift said. "They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of 'Speak Now.'"

Fall Out Boy feature on the first vault song "Electric Touch" while Williams will feature on Track 20 "Castles Crumbling." The other four vault songs are "When Emma Falls In Love," "I Can See You," "Foolish One," and "Timeless."

Back cover artwork of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" sees Swift sitting on the floor wearing a flowing purple dress and ballet shoes.

All the original 14 tracks from the original "Speak Now" from 2010 will be in the rerecorded version as will the bonus tracks Swift released that year "Ours" and "Superman."

News about the tracklist came out just before reports that Swift had broken up with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after just a month of dating.

A source told People magazine that Swift "had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved." A separate source told Page Six that the relationship was "a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done."

"She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing. Does everyone have amnesia about Tom Hiddlestone?" the source also said, referencing Swift's past relationship with the British actor. "It's not a breakup. It's a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over."

The two singers were seen numerous times together last month after Swift called it quits with Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Healy even went to Swift's concerts in Philadelphia and her hometown of Nashville in the United States for her ongoing "Eras" tour, one night among the latter she announced "Speak Now" would be the next album she'd rerecord after "Fearless" and "Red."

"The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it," Taylor announced then. "I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that's ever been mine."

"Speak Now" features the singles "Back to December," "Sparks Fly," "Mine," "The Story of Us," "Mean," and "Ours," as well as fan-favorite songs "Enchanted," "Dear John," "Never Grow Up," "Haunted," "Last Kiss" and the namesake track.

