Music

Jason Hernandez says marriage with Moira Dela Torre not yet over

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 12:28pm
Moira Dela Torre and Jason Hernandez at their wedding
Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jason Hernandez clarified that his marriage to Moira Dela Torre is not yet over because their union is not yet annulled.

In his Instagram Story, Jason said that the mystery woman on his IG post is just an actress on his "Ikaw Pa Rin" music video and not his girlfriend. 

“I don’t have a girlfriend because I am technically still married, and of course I won’t have one while my annulment has not been finalized yet,” he said.

Jason said that the actress' name is Sumaya McEvoy from El Nido, Palawan and she is just his friend. 

"For some people this has been clarified already but I want it to also come from me: the girl in the music video is not my girlfriend. Her name is Sumaya McEvoy, a friend from El Nido who was game enough to shoot the vid,” he said. 

Last month, Jason trended online because of his posts about the mystery girl. He said that the girl saved him. 

But when his new song released in the same month, Jason said that he's desperate to have his wife back. 

“You call me desperate, yes, I am desperate to have her back. I made mistakes but I wanna be able to say that I did everything to make up [for it and] learn from it. I’ve been good to you and to your family and I’m sorry if you were fed false/exaggerated/filtered details, but I gave my all to try to get her back,” Jason told Moira's sister J'mee. 

Jason and Moira tied the knot in January 2019. They separated in May 2022.

