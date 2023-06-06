^

Music

'Iconic' '90s band to reunite at Ely Buendia, Bamboo Cebu concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 4:42pm
'Iconic' '90s band to reunite at Ely Buendia, Bamboo Cebu concert
Singer Ely Buendia at the Eraserheads' "Huling El Bimbo" concert
The STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of the two-night concert in Clark, Aurora Festival will bring its live music experience to Cebu this September 16.

The festival will feature a lineup of iconic Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists and legends, Ely Buendia who’s fresh from the Eraserheads US Tour, Bamboo who has a timeless repertoire of hits, and Silent Sanctuary to give you all #feels at the festival grounds. 

Moreover, Armi Millare will also be there to hype everyone up and it’s her first festival ever as a solo artist. The stellar lineup also includes an iconic '90s band that every Filipino loves, and this will be announced very soon.

Cebu Aurora Festival will pay homage to the legends who have shaped the Philippine music scene and will also feature the hottest bands in Cebu, Missing Filemon and Phylum. These talented artists are known for their exceptional live performances, promising to leave the audience in awe with their energy, passion and creative talent. 

The Cebu Aurora Festival has gained recognition as among the biggest OPM festivals in the country. Drawing music enthusiasts from all walks of life, this grand celebration of Filipino music and culture has become a must-attend event for all fans. The festival's commitment to promoting OPM and providing a platform for talented artists has helped elevate the local music scene to new heights.

The festival is strictly for individuals aged 18 and above. 

RELATED'You have to be willing to risk everything': Ely Buendia compares E-heads' 'Huling El Bimbo' concert to graduation

BAMBOO

ELY BUENDIA

SILENT SANCTUARY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Iconic' '90s band to reunite at Ely Buendia, Bamboo Cebu concert
55 minutes ago

'Iconic' '90s band to reunite at Ely Buendia, Bamboo Cebu concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 55 minutes ago
After the success of the two-night concert in Clark, Aurora Festival will bring its live music experience to Cebu this September...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift, The 1975's Matty Healy split; Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams in vault songs of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
5 hours ago

Taylor Swift, The 1975's Matty Healy split; Fall Out Boy, Hayley Williams in vault songs of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Rock band Fall Out Boy and lead singer of Paramore Hayley Williams are the two featured artists on some of the unreleased...
Music
fbtw
6 songs for blissful listening
1 day ago

6 songs for blissful listening

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Enjoy the remaining days of the summer season with easy listening songs by Kapamilya artists Anji Salvacion, Maymay Entrata,...
Music
fbtw
Experience the best of Japanese drumming as Yamato goes live in Manila, Davao
2 days ago

Experience the best of Japanese drumming as Yamato goes live in Manila, Davao

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
It marks the first time the group is performing in the Philippines in over a decade with over 4,000 performances in 54 countries...
Music
fbtw
Freddie Mercury's draft lyrics for Queen hits unveiled
3 days ago

Freddie Mercury's draft lyrics for Queen hits unveiled

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
More than 1,500 items from Freddie Mercury's private collection, including costumes and unique objects as well as draft lyrics,...
Music
fbtw
Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny, releases debut single
3 days ago

Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny, releases debut single

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny Pangilinan, forges his own path in the music industry as one of Sony Music Entertainment’s...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with