'Iconic' '90s band to reunite at Ely Buendia, Bamboo Cebu concert

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of the two-night concert in Clark, Aurora Festival will bring its live music experience to Cebu this September 16.

The festival will feature a lineup of iconic Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists and legends, Ely Buendia who’s fresh from the Eraserheads US Tour, Bamboo who has a timeless repertoire of hits, and Silent Sanctuary to give you all #feels at the festival grounds.

Moreover, Armi Millare will also be there to hype everyone up and it’s her first festival ever as a solo artist. The stellar lineup also includes an iconic '90s band that every Filipino loves, and this will be announced very soon.

Cebu Aurora Festival will pay homage to the legends who have shaped the Philippine music scene and will also feature the hottest bands in Cebu, Missing Filemon and Phylum. These talented artists are known for their exceptional live performances, promising to leave the audience in awe with their energy, passion and creative talent.

The Cebu Aurora Festival has gained recognition as among the biggest OPM festivals in the country. Drawing music enthusiasts from all walks of life, this grand celebration of Filipino music and culture has become a must-attend event for all fans. The festival's commitment to promoting OPM and providing a platform for talented artists has helped elevate the local music scene to new heights.

The festival is strictly for individuals aged 18 and above.

