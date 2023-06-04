^

Experience the best of Japanese drumming as Yamato goes live in Manila, Davao

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 12:22pm
Yamato drummers from Japan

MANILA, Philippines — You may have never experienced a performance quite like it in the past. Now, get yourself ready to absorb all the heart-pumping rhythm and electrifying energy of Yamato, the world-renowned Wadaiko drum group from Japan, as they go live in Manila and Davao this June.

They are set to perform in the Philippines once again, and their performance dates at the Theatre at Solaire in Manila on June 11 and at the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School in Davao on June 13 are guaranteed to be jam-packed events.

Organized by The Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM) and presented by JT International (Philippines) Inc., "Yamato the Drummers of Japan Live! Philippine Tour 2023’ will be a show to remember.

It marks the first time the group is performing in the Philippines in over a decade, to think that they have been thrilling audiences around the world with their exhilarating choreography, with over 4,000 performances in 54 countries to back up their growing popularity.

"As an instrument that has accompanied people since ancient times, taiko's deep reverberations have always inspired and encouraged them. Our mission is to share the beauty of taiko with the world and make it resonate more," said Yamato’s Artistic Director Masa Ogawa.

JFM Director Ben Suzuki added: "The year 2023 marks the 50th commemorative year of ASEAN-Japan relations. It has been designated as the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. To celebrate this milestone, JFM has invited Yamato to perform again in the Philippines. The live sound of Japanese drums will provide an authentic cultural experience that has been missed due to the pandemic, and we hope it encourages people as we celebrate the anniversary of the relationship between Japan and the Philippines. Moreover, in Davao, we will commemorate the 120th anniversary of Japanese Migration in the Philippines."

Admission to the concert is free, but prospective audiences must obtain their tickets via the TicketWorld website for the Manila performance and Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai for the Davao show so the sizes of the audiences are properly monitored and the seating assignments managed.

The event is presented by JT International (Philippines) Inc., supported by the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, and the Japanese Association, Manila.

The Davao performance is co-organized by Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai (PNJK), Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku (MKD), and PNJK International School, with support from the Consulate General of Japan in Davao. Event partners are Theatre at Solaire, Philippine Airlines and Nippon Express (Philippines) Corporation.

RELATED: Musical on Philippine history 'Klasical' features kundiman, aria

