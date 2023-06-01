'The Best of Archie Lacorte' jazz concert slated June 10

Let’s love and support jazz and 70s music!

Jazz musician Archie Lacorte is set to hold his first-ever solo concert, "The Best of Archie Lacorte,” at 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Music Museum.

The saxophone concert for a cause — presented by Trizach Events in cooperation with Musicians' Lair — is poised to be a night to remember as Archie will perform with Tonyboy Cojuangco's Glass Onion band alongside criticially acclaimed Bosa Nova Artist Sitti, pianist and flutist Ms. Lenny De Jesus, brass Rossette, and XT on sax.

Lacorte is an avid jazz and 70s music enthusiast. Meanwhile, Cojuangco's Glass Onion Band is a group composed of talented musicians who are experts in creating a unique blend of jazz and 70s music. Their music is a perfect match with saxophones, and the concert will also feature special guests Don Flores and Funky Horns Saxophone Ensemble.

Organizers are billing the event as a “true celebration of music,” also made possible by Don Primo PH Prime Realty, Party Lovers, Almonte Brew and James Paul of Casademoda Manila, and Rivera Saxophone.

For ticket reservations, please call 09494591223 or visit Archie's sax page.