^

Music

One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 1:31pm
One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'
Japanese band One OK Rock
One OK Rock via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —  Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The band behind the many hit official sound tracks of the live-action adaptation of "Rurouni Kenshin" (Samurai X) movies announced that it has included Manila in its initial list of Asian stops. 

Other Asian cities that One OK Rock will visit from September to December are: Taipei (September 16 to 17), Jakarta (September 29), Hong Kong (October 7), Bangkok (December 12) and Singapore (December 18). 

The band said there will be more announcements regarding their upcoming Asian tour. 

"Luxury Disease" is the band's 10th studio album released on September 9, 2022. Its standard edition contains 13 tracks, while its Japanese edition has 15 tracks. 

Two of its tracks were part of the final two Rurouni Kenshin films. "Renegades" was used as the theme for "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final," while "Broken Heart of Gold" was used in "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning." 

One OK Rock was supposed to hold its "Eye of the Storm" tour in 2020 that included a stop in Manila, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They visited the Philippines in 2018 for their "Ambitions Tour." 

RELATED: One Ok Rock concert: A product of Pinoy fans’ dedication

J-POP

ONE OK ROCK

RUROUNI KENSHIN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'
2 hours ago

One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta ...
Music
fbtw
Beyonc&eacute; pays tribute to Tina Turner during 'Renaissance' tour
6 hours ago

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner during 'Renaissance' tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Award-winning singer Beyoncé paid tribute to her musical idol, the late Tina Turner, with a special performance...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Part of Alamat's performance cut from Binibining Pilipinas 2023 finals livestream
1 day ago

WATCH: Part of Alamat's performance cut from Binibining Pilipinas 2023 finals livestream

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Pinoy pop (P-pop) group Alamat's much-awaited performance at the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night last weekend was...
Music
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo holding joint concert in July
1 day ago

Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo holding joint concert in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Acclaimed singers and former "The Voice of the Philippines" coaches Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo Mañalac will join...
Music
fbtw
LOOK: Ticket information for Sam Smith's Manila 2023 concert
1 day ago

LOOK: Ticket information for Sam Smith's Manila 2023 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The ticket selling for Grammy winner Sam Smith's upcoming concert in Manila this October is approaching, and fans can grab...
Music
fbtw
Cornerstone threatens to file charges vs viral post claiming Moira Dela Torre cheated, stole compositions
2 days ago

Cornerstone threatens to file charges vs viral post claiming Moira Dela Torre cheated, stole compositions

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Cornerstone Management legal counsel Joji Alonso warned that they will file charges against a viral post attacking singer...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with