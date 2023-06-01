One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The band behind the many hit official sound tracks of the live-action adaptation of "Rurouni Kenshin" (Samurai X) movies announced that it has included Manila in its initial list of Asian stops.

Other Asian cities that One OK Rock will visit from September to December are: Taipei (September 16 to 17), Jakarta (September 29), Hong Kong (October 7), Bangkok (December 12) and Singapore (December 18).

The band said there will be more announcements regarding their upcoming Asian tour.

"Luxury Disease" is the band's 10th studio album released on September 9, 2022. Its standard edition contains 13 tracks, while its Japanese edition has 15 tracks.

Two of its tracks were part of the final two Rurouni Kenshin films. "Renegades" was used as the theme for "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final," while "Broken Heart of Gold" was used in "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning."

One OK Rock was supposed to hold its "Eye of the Storm" tour in 2020 that included a stop in Manila, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They visited the Philippines in 2018 for their "Ambitions Tour."

