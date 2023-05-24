Kuh Ledesma, daughter Izzy to host post-Mother's Day concert

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran singer Kuh Ledesma and her daughter Izzy will hold a post-Mother’s Day concert at Hacienda Isabella on May 27.

Dubbed as “Songs for a Mother’s Heart” Kuh explained to the media why they opted to stage the concert after Mother’s Day.

“I know that people usually celebrate Mother’s Day by going out with their own families. We, at Hacienda Isabella, chose a later date for Songs for a Mother’s Heart so that the daughters and sons can celebrate with their mothers and invite the friends of their moms or even their in-laws to the concert,” she said.

“It won’t be your usual concert on May 27 because it’s a weekend getaway,” she added.

Hacienda Isabella is offering them a complete package of dinner at 6 p.m. and then the concert at 8 p.m.

“After the show, we offer overnight accommodation. There are 85 rooms available with free use of the amenities, and breakfast the following day with Izzy and me. This will be our fourth show and it’s been a lot of fun getting closer to my faithful fans and friends,” she said.

When asked about the song that has this effect on her, the Pop Diva said, “I recorded a kundiman song ‘Ugoy ng Duyan’ written by National Artist for Music, Lucio San Pedro. Every time I sing it, I remember my mother when I was very young. I was very close to her. She would always ask me to sing while she was sewing. A song like ‘Ugoy ng Duyan’ can really bring back memories of childhood and the closeness of a mother to a child.”

“Also, my song ‘Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan’ is a fitting tribute to mothers. As the line goes: ‘Paano kita mapasasalamatan? Sapat na bang mahalin lang kita magpakailan pa man?’ The song is about gratitude, appreciation, and love for a person who gives unconditional love,” she added.

