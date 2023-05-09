^

Music

'I’ve heard great things about the Philippines': American pop singer Sarah Reeves grateful to Filipino fans

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 8:46am
'Iâ€™ve heard great things about the Philippines': American pop singer Sarah Reeves grateful to Filipino fans
American singer Sarah Reeves
Screengrab from Sarah Reeves YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — American singer Sarah Reeves expressed his gratitude for her Filipino fans for supporting his music thousands of miles away. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Sarah said she would love to visit the Philippines to meet her fans. 

“I’m so grateful for my Filipino fans and love hearing how the music is reaching and impacting them,” Sarah said.  

“I would love to visit the Philippines one day and am so grateful to all my fans there. I’m glad the music is connecting to Filipino fans. I hope it is appealing to them because it’s bringing hope and inspiration to every person that hears the music,” she said. 

Sarah also said that she’s a fan of the Philippines as she always views photos of different tourist sites in the country.

“I’ve heard great things about the Philippines and it looks gorgeous from photos. I’d love to discover Manila or vacation in Boracay,” she said. 

Fresh off the crossover success of her collaborations with high-profile dance music producers Gattüso, Laidback Luke, R3HAB, and Armin Van Buuren, Sarah continues to make a dent with the release of her new single “Jealousy.”

The mid-tempo pop tune finds Sarah face-to-face with her younger self, transporting her back to an easier time when she was innocent, confident, and carefree. The newcomer confesses she’s envious of that girl — a child free of insecurity and full of wonder.

“Jealousy” is also performing well in territories outside the United States, particularly in the Philippines where it lands as one of the top 10 countries in Spotify that have heavily streamed her work for the past few months.

In addition to her solo releases, Sarah has dedicated a vast portion of her career to writing songs for other artists for TV and film. Her music has appeared in Disney Plus and National Geographic’s six-part original series “Welcome To Earth,” starring Will Smith; Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” international trailer; promos for “American Idol” and UFC; and on television series across major networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and Netflix, among others. — Video from Sarah Reeves YouTube channel

RELATEDTaylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July

SARAH REEVES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Bank lending slows in March as rate hikes bite
17 hours ago

Bank lending slows in March as rate hikes bite

By Ramon Royandoyan | 17 hours ago
Data showed this was the 20th straight month of growth amid the BSP’s interest rate hikes to tame rising inflation....
Music
fbtw
BSP streamlines hedging facility
13 days ago

BSP streamlines hedging facility

13 days ago
The BSP hoped this would provide some wiggle room for banking clients, as the local unit’s weakness in 2022 pulled back...
Music
fbtw
UnionBank posts plump Q1 earnings
14 days ago

UnionBank posts plump Q1 earnings

14 days ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Aboitiz-led bank saw its net income soar 30% year-on-year to P3.4...
Music
fbtw
Asset base expansion brightens BPI Q1 earnings
April 20, 2023 - 5:29pm

Asset base expansion brightens BPI Q1 earnings

April 20, 2023 - 5:29pm
Total revenues in the quarter rose 25.1% to P31.7 billion.
Music
fbtw
BDO sees net income growth, expenses shoot up in Q1
April 18, 2023 - 4:29pm

BDO sees net income growth, expenses shoot up in Q1

April 18, 2023 - 4:29pm
BDO Unibank, Inc. continued to reap the benefits of reopened domestic economy as credit expansion managed to sustain its growth...
Music
fbtw
Maybank partners with GCash for newest digital savings account EzySave+
Sponsored
March 1, 2023 - 9:40am

Maybank partners with GCash for newest digital savings account EzySave+

March 1, 2023 - 9:40am
Maybank has recently partnered with GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile wallet, to offer a digital savings account...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with