'Iâ€™ve heard great things about the Philippines': American pop singer Sarah Reeves grateful to Filipino fans

'I’ve heard great things about the Philippines': American pop singer Sarah Reeves grateful to Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — American singer Sarah Reeves expressed his gratitude for her Filipino fans for supporting his music thousands of miles away.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Sarah said she would love to visit the Philippines to meet her fans.

“I’m so grateful for my Filipino fans and love hearing how the music is reaching and impacting them,” Sarah said.

“I would love to visit the Philippines one day and am so grateful to all my fans there. I’m glad the music is connecting to Filipino fans. I hope it is appealing to them because it’s bringing hope and inspiration to every person that hears the music,” she said.

Sarah also said that she’s a fan of the Philippines as she always views photos of different tourist sites in the country.

“I’ve heard great things about the Philippines and it looks gorgeous from photos. I’d love to discover Manila or vacation in Boracay,” she said.

Fresh off the crossover success of her collaborations with high-profile dance music producers Gattüso, Laidback Luke, R3HAB, and Armin Van Buuren, Sarah continues to make a dent with the release of her new single “Jealousy.”

The mid-tempo pop tune finds Sarah face-to-face with her younger self, transporting her back to an easier time when she was innocent, confident, and carefree. The newcomer confesses she’s envious of that girl — a child free of insecurity and full of wonder.

“Jealousy” is also performing well in territories outside the United States, particularly in the Philippines where it lands as one of the top 10 countries in Spotify that have heavily streamed her work for the past few months.

In addition to her solo releases, Sarah has dedicated a vast portion of her career to writing songs for other artists for TV and film. Her music has appeared in Disney Plus and National Geographic’s six-part original series “Welcome To Earth,” starring Will Smith; Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” international trailer; promos for “American Idol” and UFC; and on television series across major networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and Netflix, among others. — Video from Sarah Reeves YouTube channel

RELATED: Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July