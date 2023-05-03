^

Music

Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette substituting for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie in 'American Idol'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 4:04pm
Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette substituting for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie in 'American Idol'
Composite image of Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette
AFP/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Jamie McCarthy, AFP/Timothy A. Clary

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette are stepping in as guest judges on the reality competition show "American Idol" as mainstay judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be in the United Kingdom for the coronation of King Charles III.

Perry and Richie were some of the few artists who confirmed to perform at the coronation on May 6, though the commitment was in conflict with their judging duties in "American Idol."

As such, Sheeran — ironically British — and Morissette will take up the mantles alongside remaining judge Luke Bryan. According to ABC, Perry and Richie will still make an appearance from the festivities in Windsor Castle to give updates.

This will be Sheeran and Morissette's first time in "American Idol" after years in the music industry, and the show itself already on its 21st season.

Related: Harry Styles, Adele, Ed Sheeran, singers decline to perform at King Charles III's coronation

In addition to judging, Morissette will be mentoring the remaining finalists on the show as they will perform one of her songs and pair up for duets of Sheeran's songs live on stage.

Both guest judges will also be performing on "American Idol," with Morissette going with a classic while Sheeran will debut a new single "Boat" from his upcoming album "-."

Filipino-Canadian and "The Voice Teens Philippines" alum Tyson Venegas was eliminated after the Top 10 round, with his last song being Perry's "Someone You Loved."

Sheeran's appearance on the show comes in the middle of copyright infringement trial on whether his hit track "Thinking Out Loud" copied Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

Meanwhile, Morissette is confirmed to be finally staging her Manila comeback concert later this year after it was delayed three times since its first announcement in 2019.

RELATED: You oughta know: Alanis Morissette finally staging Manila return in August 2023

ALANIS MORISSETTE

AMERICAN IDOL

CORONATION

ED SHEERAN

KATY PERRY

KING CHARLES

KING CHARLES III

LIONEL RICHIE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette substituting for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie in 'American Idol'
45 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette substituting for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie in 'American Idol'

By Kristofer Purnell | 45 minutes ago
Singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette are stepping in as guest judges on the reality competition show "American...
Music
fbtw
US-based Paco Arespacochaga visits Philippines to promote prot&eacute;g&eacute; Cedric Escobar
1 day ago

US-based Paco Arespacochaga visits Philippines to promote protégé Cedric Escobar

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Introvoys drummer Paco Arespacochaga was recently in the Philippines to introduce his protégé, Cedric Escobar,...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: SB19 releases new EP 'Pagtatag' trailer
3 days ago

WATCH: SB19 releases new EP 'Pagtatag' trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Almost two years since their last EP "Pagsibol" was released in 2021, SB19 is back with a new one.
Music
fbtw
'Good news, Hooligans!': Bruno Mars adds 2nd Manila show
3 days ago

'Good news, Hooligans!': Bruno Mars adds 2nd Manila show

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Live Nation Philippines announced that there will be a second night for the Bruno Mars concert in Manila.
Music
fbtw
Alisah Bonaobra dreams of Broadway, covers Angeline Quinto song
3 days ago

Alisah Bonaobra dreams of Broadway, covers Angeline Quinto song

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
“The X Factor UK” finalist Alisah Bonaobra said she wants to try her luck on Broadway. 
Music
fbtw
Vertical Horizon to return to Philippines for concert in July
4 days ago

Vertical Horizon to return to Philippines for concert in July

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
After more than eight years, American alternative rock band Vertical Horizon is set to return to Manila for a concert this...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with