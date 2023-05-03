Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette substituting for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie in 'American Idol'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette are stepping in as guest judges on the reality competition show "American Idol" as mainstay judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be in the United Kingdom for the coronation of King Charles III.

Perry and Richie were some of the few artists who confirmed to perform at the coronation on May 6, though the commitment was in conflict with their judging duties in "American Idol."

As such, Sheeran — ironically British — and Morissette will take up the mantles alongside remaining judge Luke Bryan. According to ABC, Perry and Richie will still make an appearance from the festivities in Windsor Castle to give updates.

This will be Sheeran and Morissette's first time in "American Idol" after years in the music industry, and the show itself already on its 21st season.

Related: Harry Styles, Adele, Ed Sheeran, singers decline to perform at King Charles III's coronation

In addition to judging, Morissette will be mentoring the remaining finalists on the show as they will perform one of her songs and pair up for duets of Sheeran's songs live on stage.

Both guest judges will also be performing on "American Idol," with Morissette going with a classic while Sheeran will debut a new single "Boat" from his upcoming album "-."

Filipino-Canadian and "The Voice Teens Philippines" alum Tyson Venegas was eliminated after the Top 10 round, with his last song being Perry's "Someone You Loved."

Sheeran's appearance on the show comes in the middle of copyright infringement trial on whether his hit track "Thinking Out Loud" copied Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

Meanwhile, Morissette is confirmed to be finally staging her Manila comeback concert later this year after it was delayed three times since its first announcement in 2019.

RELATED: You oughta know: Alanis Morissette finally staging Manila return in August 2023