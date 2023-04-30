Alisah Bonaobra dreams of Broadway, covers Angeline Quinto song

MANILA, Philippines — “The X Factor UK” finalist Alisah Bonaobra said she wants to try her luck on Broadway.

In an interview with the press, Alisah said she’s looking for auditions in the famed American theater scene.

“We are looking for openings ng audition pang-Broadway. I love to be part of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Hamilton.’ I’m gonna try my luck,” she said.

Alisah said that she also tried to audition for “The Voice US,” but the audition season was already closed.

WATCH: Alisah Bonaobra sings her version of "Hanggang Kailan"

“Sayang. Hindi na ko nakahabol,” she said.

Alisah is touring the US performing in different states.

“I can’t say na I’m based there, but I’m considered a resident because of the artist visa. We had two concerts last November. This coming May, two shows, this coming June also two shows and we’re working out for July and the next months,” she said.

Alisah visited the Philippines recently to promote her song “Hanggang Kailan,” a composer cut of Angeline Quinto’s hit song.

Creator Joel Mendoza said it is a “Composer’s Cut” because it means the listener is encouraged to listen to it to find out why it was labeled as such and to discover its merit as a song.

“We recorded the track for six hours, with Joel Mendoza as my vocal coach. Sir Joel’s intense body language while we were in the studio all pointed to achieving what’s best for our version,” said Alisah, adding that she is a fan of Angeline Quinto.



It was recorded at Wild Grass Studio in Quezon City and is produced by the San Francisco-based RJA Productions and distributed by mainstream label Star Music PH.



The song originally came out as a breakthrough composition for Joel during the Himig Handog P-Pop Love Songs songfest in 2014, with its interpretation by Angeline becoming among the notable hits in that edition of the contest. — Video from Star Music YouTube channel

