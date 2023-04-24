Canadian producer says Morissette is Regine Velasquez's 'rightful successor'

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian producer Ovela thinks that Morissette Amon is the "rightful successor" to Regine Velasquez's "throne," the latter known by the title "Asia's Songbird."

In his latest YouTube vlog, Ovela listened to Jona's "Maghihintay Ako," Lani Misalucha's "Bukas Na Lang Kita Mamahalin," Sarah Geronimo's "Forever’s Not Enough," Katrina Velarde's "Lason Mong Halik," Aicelle Santos' "Ikaw Pa Rin," Regine Velasquez's "How Could You Leave," Kyla's "Hanggang Ngayon" and Morissette's "’Di Mapaliwanag."

He was amazed by Morissette's voice and her whistle.

“See? She did it again exactly the same way. And we’re talking about whistling here. It’s crazy!” he said.

WATCH: YouTuber Ovela shares his thoughts on Filipino singers

The Canadian vlogger further praised the young singer from Cebu.

“Tell me something. Can Regine do that? Can Katrina do that? I think the only one that maybe can do that is Jona. Jona may be able to whistle like that and I’m not even 100% sure.

“And I say that she’s the successor, the rightful successor to Regine, to the throne, that throne that we all know that Regine has, right?

“Because on top of whistling, she can do almost everything else with such precision and excellence,” he said.

The vlogger remarked that the video he was reacting to seems to be made by a fan of Morissette, noting how it ended with clips of the young singer's performances.

"Personally I would have ended with Regine out of respect even if you believe that Morissette now, today, might be better than Regine? You know?" Ovela said.

He also said that the video was misleading because it should have included Filipino male singers, since its title suggested that the video features the most difficult OPM (Original Pilipino Music) songs to sing live but it only featured female singers.

"Also, they should have mentioned in the title that its most difficult OPM songs to sing live by female singers. It's a little misleading. I was expecting to hear men as well. Men can sing difficult OPM songs as well. I'm sorry. In the Philippines, male singers are not valued the same way as female singers, which is not cool. You have so many great singers as well," he added.

Ovela currently has over 1 million subscribers and 300 million views on YouTube. — Video from Music Game News YouTube channel

