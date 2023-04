Man wanted by police in Bulacan surrenders to rapper Boss Toyo

In an interview with Philstar.com, Toyo said that the alleged criminal went to his house and said that he's afraid for his safety that's why he sought for his help.

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo revealed that a man from Bulacan facing carnapping and robbery charges surrendered to him at his Quezon City home.

In his personal Facebook account, Boss Toyo shared a video showing the man in his car on their way to a police station in Bulacan.

"Hindi ko alam bakit ako 'yon napili mo na sukuan. Follower ko daw s'ya at naisip niya magbago ng tuluyan kaya sabi niya ako ang nilapitan niya," Toyo said.

"Sabi niya din na simula nang sinubaybayan nya ako gusto niya na magbago at matagal na siyang nagtatago at naisip niya na sumuko sa pamamagitan ko. Nakakataba ng puso," he added.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Toyo said that the alleged criminal went to his house and said that he's afraid for his safety that's why he sought for his help.

"Pumunta sa bahay ko, akala ko kung sino, 'yon pala wanted sa Bulacan. Dalawang kaso ng robbery at carnapping tapos na-inspired daw siya sa akin kaya gusto niya sa akin sumuko at natakot din sa kaligtasan n'ya," he said.

"Siyempre nagulat ako. Bakit sa akin susuko? Sabi niya sa hirap lang daw ng buhay kaya niya nagawa 'yon tapos iniwan pa siya ng asawa," he added.

The "Pinoy Pawnstar" host said that he's flattered that he was trusted by the man.

"Hindi ko maipaliwanag e, kasi hindi ko aakalain na meron taong magtitiwala dahil nainspira at piniling magbago," he said.

RELATED: 'Ang saya!': Boss Toyo wins Francis M polo for P620K, completes 'Bagsakan' collection