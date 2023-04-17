Back together? Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spotted kissing in Coachella

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are back to each other's arms after the two were spotted kissing at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Photos and videos of the two getting cozy with each other were trending on social media.

It was November 2021 when they announced that they have been broken up.

In their Instagram story, Camila and Shawn both announced that they decided to end their relationship but their love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the couple announced.

They said that they will remain best friends because they started their relationship as such.

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they said.

The "Señorita" singers started dating in July 2019 and have been nearly inseparable. When the pandemic hit, Camila and Shawn moved to Miami to be with the Cabello family.

