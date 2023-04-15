^

Music

The Script's Mark Sheehan passes away at 46 following 'brief illness'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 15, 2023 | 11:04am
The Script's Mark Sheehan passes away at 46 following 'brief illness'
The Script guitarist and co-founder Mark Sheehan
Instagram / The Script

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Sheehan, the guitarist and co-founder of The Script has passed away, the Irish rock band announced. He was 46 years old.

The Script gave the announcement on their social media accounts in the early hours of April 15 (Philippine time).

"Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," said The Script's post. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The late musician is survived by his wife of 18 years Rina and their three children Cameron, Avery and Lil.

A number of fellow artists like singers Calum Scott and Hozier, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, ex-Westlife singer Brian McFadden, and another Irish band Kodaline offered their condolences.

Sheehan was a childhood best friend of vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and both were former members of a boyband Mytown formed in 1996; together with drummer Glen Power they founded The Script in 2001.

Over the years the band churned out hits like "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," "Breakeven," "Nothing," "Superheroes" and "Dare You To Doubt Me."

They performed the aforementioned songs plus other hits in their most recent concert in the Philippines last September 2022, their fifth-ever visit to Manila but their first since 2018.

The Script were initially set to support singer P!nk on her European tour later this year.

RELATED: The Script rolls back years in Manila return with greatest hits

MARK SHEEHAN

THE SCRIPT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Script's Mark Sheehan passes away at 46 following 'brief illness'
43 minutes ago

The Script's Mark Sheehan passes away at 46 following 'brief illness'

By Kristofer Purnell | 43 minutes ago
Mark Sheehan, the guitarist and co-founder of The Script has passed away, the Irish rock band announced. He was 46 years...
Music
fbtw
Celine Dion back making music, releasing five new songs
1 hour ago

Celine Dion back making music, releasing five new songs

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
In December, Celine Dion posted a tearful video on Instagram to say she had recently been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome...
Music
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang announces concert series featuring Filipino artists from all over the Philippines
1 day ago

Malacañang announces concert series featuring Filipino artists from all over the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
There will be a concert series featuring Filipino artists from different fields of performing arts in the Palace, Malacañang...
Music
fbtw
'Full of predators': Cardi B reacts to Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue
3 days ago

'Full of predators': Cardi B reacts to Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
International singer Cardi B reacted on the viral video wherein the Dalai Lama was seen asking a young boy to suck his t...
Music
fbtw
Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night
3 days ago

Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Ovation Productions announced that the Manila concert of Alanis Morissette will have a second show on August 2 because August...
Music
fbtw
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose: coroner
6 days ago

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose: coroner

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in September 2022 at a friend's house in Los ...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with