The Script's Mark Sheehan passes away at 46 following 'brief illness'

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Sheehan, the guitarist and co-founder of The Script has passed away, the Irish rock band announced. He was 46 years old.

The Script gave the announcement on their social media accounts in the early hours of April 15 (Philippine time).

"Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," said The Script's post. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The late musician is survived by his wife of 18 years Rina and their three children Cameron, Avery and Lil.

A number of fellow artists like singers Calum Scott and Hozier, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, ex-Westlife singer Brian McFadden, and another Irish band Kodaline offered their condolences.

Sheehan was a childhood best friend of vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and both were former members of a boyband Mytown formed in 1996; together with drummer Glen Power they founded The Script in 2001.

Over the years the band churned out hits like "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," "Breakeven," "Nothing," "Superheroes" and "Dare You To Doubt Me."

They performed the aforementioned songs plus other hits in their most recent concert in the Philippines last September 2022, their fifth-ever visit to Manila but their first since 2018.

The Script were initially set to support singer P!nk on her European tour later this year.

