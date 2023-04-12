'Full of predators': Cardi B reacts to Dalai Lama asking a boy to suck his tongue

In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in New York. MTV announced Monday, July 16, that the rapper received ten nominations at this year’s MTV Video Music Award, which returns to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20.

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Cardi B reacted on the viral video wherein the Dalai Lama was seen asking a young boy to suck his tongue.

In her Twitter account, the Grammy winning artist said that the "world is full of predators."

"They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, are our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, and power & our churches," she said.

"Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do with them," she added.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the Dalai Lama, 87, planting a kiss on the boy's lips as he leaned in to pay his respects.

The Buddhist monk is then seen sticking his tongue out as he asked the child to suck it.

"Can you suck my tongue," he is heard asking the young boy in the video.

The Tibetan spiritual leader already apologized recently on the incident.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," said a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.

"His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

