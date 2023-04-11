^

Music

Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 4:41pm
Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night
Canada's Alanis Morrissette performs during the concert called "Come Together: A Night For John Lennon's Words And Music" at Radio City Music Hall 02 October 2001. The concert is dedicated to New York City and Its people to benefit relief efforts after the attack on the World Trade Center.
AFP/Timothy A. Clary, file

MANILA, Philippines — Ovation Productions announced that the Manila concert of Alanis Morissette will have a second show on August 2 because August 1 tickets are already sold-out. 

Her upcoming show in Manila is part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album and was originally scheduled to take place at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in April 2020 but it was moved to December 2021, then to November 2022. The shows have been postponed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The album "Jagged Little Pill" captured the zeitgeist of the mid-'90s by crossing the line between Gen-X cynicism and self-realization. It was pitched somewhere between glitzy mainstream pop and angst-ridden alternative rock. 

The album produced a string of Top 10 songs like "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic." It also won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, making the then 21-year-old Alanis the youngest performer to ever win the prestigious honor. The album was ranked number 69 on Rolling Stone’s list of "the 500 best albums of all time."  

Alanis won a total of seven Grammys and was nominated fourteen times. Included among her finest songs are “You Learn,” “Head Over Feet,” “All I Really Want,” “Thank You,” “Mary Jane,” “Uninvited,” “Perfect,” “Forgiven,” “Right Through You,” “Wake Up,” and many more. 

Her “Jagged Little Pill” concert tickets on August 2, 2023, are available at smtickets.com. Tickets are priced at 14,750 (SVIP), 13,750 (VIP), 11, 750 (Patron), 9,750 (Lower Box A), 8,750 (Lower Box B), 5,750 (Upper Box), and 2,750 (Gen Ad).

RELATEDYou oughta know: Alanis Morissette finally staging Manila return in August 2023

ALANIS MORISETTE

MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night
2 hours ago

Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Ovation Productions announced that the Manila concert of Alanis Morissette will have a second show on August 2 because August...
Music
fbtw
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose: coroner
2 days ago

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose: coroner

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in September 2022 at a friend's house in Los ...
Music
fbtw
Drake's new song features Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West divorce
3 days ago

Drake's new song features Kim Kardashian talking about Kanye West divorce

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Drake has apparently fired more shots at his fellow rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after sampling an audio of the...
Music
fbtw
7 inspiring songs to listen to this Holy Week
5 days ago

7 inspiring songs to listen to this Holy Week

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Let the inspiring messages of these seven tracks fill your heart and soul.
Music
fbtw
Chito Miranda apologizes for alleged snubbing incident
6 days ago

Chito Miranda apologizes for alleged snubbing incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda apologized to his fans for not allowing them to take selfies with him at the Ninoy...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Tyson Venegas has Katy Perry in chills after Queen duet cover on 'American Idol'
7 days ago

WATCH: Tyson Venegas has Katy Perry in chills after Queen duet cover on 'American Idol'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Filipino-Canadian teenager Tyson Venegas continued his phenomenal run on the 21st season of the long-running musical competition...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with