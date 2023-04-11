Alanis Morissette adds Manila concert 2nd date after sold-out 1st night

Canada's Alanis Morrissette performs during the concert called "Come Together: A Night For John Lennon's Words And Music" at Radio City Music Hall 02 October 2001. The concert is dedicated to New York City and Its people to benefit relief efforts after the attack on the World Trade Center.

MANILA, Philippines — Ovation Productions announced that the Manila concert of Alanis Morissette will have a second show on August 2 because August 1 tickets are already sold-out.

Her upcoming show in Manila is part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album and was originally scheduled to take place at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in April 2020 but it was moved to December 2021, then to November 2022. The shows have been postponed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album "Jagged Little Pill" captured the zeitgeist of the mid-'90s by crossing the line between Gen-X cynicism and self-realization. It was pitched somewhere between glitzy mainstream pop and angst-ridden alternative rock.

The album produced a string of Top 10 songs like "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic." It also won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, making the then 21-year-old Alanis the youngest performer to ever win the prestigious honor. The album was ranked number 69 on Rolling Stone’s list of "the 500 best albums of all time."

Alanis won a total of seven Grammys and was nominated fourteen times. Included among her finest songs are “You Learn,” “Head Over Feet,” “All I Really Want,” “Thank You,” “Mary Jane,” “Uninvited,” “Perfect,” “Forgiven,” “Right Through You,” “Wake Up,” and many more.

Her “Jagged Little Pill” concert tickets on August 2, 2023, are available at smtickets.com. Tickets are priced at 14,750 (SVIP), 13,750 (VIP), 11, 750 (Patron), 9,750 (Lower Box A), 8,750 (Lower Box B), 5,750 (Upper Box), and 2,750 (Gen Ad).

